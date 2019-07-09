Online Poll
Thirty minutes before the Howard County goat show Monday night, goats looked around curiously in their pens. One attempted to nibble on a foldable chair. Another put its front legs up on the bars of its pen and bleated loudly.
GREENTOWN — Even though the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds are flooded with hundreds of 4-Hers and more than 600 livestock animals, the hands-on learning club doesn't stop at the barn.
The Howard County 4-H program holds a sponsorship drive as an annual request for funds to support and maintain its 4-H program.
The Howard County Fair is back with all the old favorites including rides, greasy fair food and Granpa Cratchet as well some new surprises. With live music every day, 4-H exhibits to explore and a new building in Pioneer Village to check out, the fair will offer a whole week of fun for all.
Building Pioneer Village on the Howard County fairgrounds has been a community effort. Ross Flodder, owner of Flodder Sawmill in Greentown, has been behind many of the details that make the village feel authentic.
2019 Howard County 4-H general rules and regulations
The Purdue Cooperative Extension Service of Howard County has the responsibility of conducting educational programs and participating in activities involving agriculture, consumer and family sciences, youth programming and public policy.
Magazine Newsstand
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Child with immune disorder can't get treatment due to US plasma shortage
- City opens bike-share program in downtown Kokomo
- Area Fourth of July activities
- Duke Energy proposes major electric rate increase
- UPDATE: Youth sports, commercial development worth $86M slated for Kokomo's east side
- Peru officers now required to wear body cameras
- 'Haynes would be happy': Haynes Apperson Festival kicks off with salute to city's deep automotive heritage
- Walton fireworks to start at dusk
- New smoothie, tea store to open on square
- Officers net 109 arrests during drug blitz in Howard, Miami counties
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.