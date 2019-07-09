Photo Galleries

2019 Howard County 4-H Fair

Howard County Fair

Fair offers something for everyone

  By Lilly St. Angelo Kokomo Tribune

The Howard County Fair is back with all the old favorites including rides, greasy fair food and Granpa Cratchet as well some new surprises. With live music every day, 4-H exhibits to explore and a new building in Pioneer Village to check out, the fair will offer a whole week of fun for all.

Flodder Sawmill: the wood behind Pioneer Village
Howard County Fair

Flodder Sawmill: the wood behind Pioneer Village

  By Lilly St. Angelo Kokomo Tribune

Building Pioneer Village on the Howard County fairgrounds has been a community effort. Ross Flodder, owner of Flodder Sawmill in Greentown, has been behind many of the details that make the village feel authentic.

Howard County Fair
featured

Get to know Purdue Extension Office of Howard County

The Purdue Cooperative Extension Service of Howard County has the responsibility of conducting educational programs and participating in activities involving agriculture, consumer and family sciences, youth programming and public policy.

