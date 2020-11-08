Coronavirus cases as reported by Johns Hopkins University* and the Indiana State Dept. of Health**

WORLDWIDE*

Total cases:50,246,842

Total deaths:1,254,030

UNITED STATES*

Total cases: 9,926,622

Total deaths: 237,425

INDIANA**

Total cases: 210,374

Total deaths: 4,383

HOWARD COUNTY**

Total cases: 2,074

Total deaths: 71

NOTE: Miami County has 951 cases, five deaths; Tipton County has 360 cases and 23 deaths.

As of 3:34 p.m., Nov. 8.

