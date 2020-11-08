Coronavirus cases as reported by Johns Hopkins University* and the Indiana State Dept. of Health**
WORLDWIDE*
Total cases:50,246,842
Total deaths:1,254,030
UNITED STATES*
Total cases: 9,926,622
Total deaths: 237,425
INDIANA**
Total cases: 210,374
Total deaths: 4,383
HOWARD COUNTY**
Total cases: 2,074
Total deaths: 71
NOTE: Miami County has 951 cases, five deaths; Tipton County has 360 cases and 23 deaths.
As of 3:34 p.m., Nov. 8.
