Shannon Spencer has always been a runner, but she said she's happiest running when she's pushing an athlete-rider for Ainsley's Angels, a charity that pairs runners with those who have a disability or condition that would traditionally keep them from participating in sports.
In fact, over the weekend, she ran a "4x4x48 fundraiser" for the charity. She ran four miles every four hours for 48 hours, totaling in 48 miles.
The endurance event raised money for the nonprofit to buy an Axiom conversion chair, a more accessible chair made for larger riders that is suited for runs and triathlons. A chair costs around $5,000. In total, Spencer raised approximately $4,200 for the event.
However, Spencer wasn't alone. A friend, Lynne Herr, ran the entire weekend as well. Their husbands, Josh Spencer and Doug Herr, supported the women.
Josh Spencer rode 48 miles on bike during the event, and Doug Herr helped to raise money from Haynes International from gate collections, which alone raised $1,028.
Mayor Tyler Moore, his wife Ann and their daughter, Emma ran, as well as Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier, and Kokomo Police Department Lt. Zach Rodman. Rodman wore a 65-pound vest during his stint. FIT Kokomo owners Missy and Ted Sutton lent their gym to the cause for the weekend.
"(The Suttons) let us make the gym our home for the weekend," Spencer said. "We so appreciated their support. (It) really couldn't have happened without them."
Spencer said during her morning commute, she was thinking about how the charity was unable to hold its annual Chili Cook Off and Basket Auction this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Well, I follow a lot of crazy people on social media, we all need some inspiration," she said. "I follow David Goggins, he's a former Navy SEAL and an inspirational speaker, brutally honest."
Last year, Goggins did the 4x4x48 challenge. He challenged followers to join him by picking an organization and raising money.
"But every four hours — yes, even at 3 a.m. — you need to get out of bed and run four miles, and you need to do that four 48 hours," she said. "I've run half marathons, ultras, I ran an 8-hour run before. I thought, 'Maybe next year.'"
So this year, she did it. Spencer called Kristy High, ambassador for the North Central Indiana branch of the charity, and got the go-ahead. Spencer got to work contacting local businesses and supporters of the charity.
"My first thought was, 'Wow, this chick is hardcore crazy!'" High said, with a laugh. "Shannon is very passionate about our mission, she's always enthusiastic about the cause."
High said Spencer coordinated everything, from sponsorships to the location. What was more impressive, though, was what the fundraiser meant.
"It was really a godsend to us," she said. "Because of COVID, we can't have our normal fundraiser, our main means of revenue. When Shannon said this, I said, 'This is wonderful.'"
After a series of events that connected High's special needs daughter with Ainsley's father and founder of Ainsley's Angels of America, High brought the charity to Indiana in 2016. Ainsley's Angels of North Central Indiana services 450 members, including the athlete-riders, runners, and "guardian angels" or, volunteers.
High's daughter, Kendall Jade, has Cerebral Palsy and a seizure disorder, is an angel athlete-rider. High said that as a parent of disabled children, there are many things her children won't experience, and before Ainsley's Angels, being an athlete was one of them.
"I never imagined (Kendall Jade) as being an athlete," she said. "Until that moment, it had never been in the cards, but here she is. She's a runner."
That's why those in the chairs are called athlete-riders, because they're just as much a part of the race, High said.
"If you say it's your legs that makes you a runner, I say you're wrong," she said. "What you love is the sound of the pavement and the wind on your face, then you're a runner. Whether it's your tires on the pavement or your tennis shoes, you're a runner."
Spencer got involved in Ainsley's Angels in North Central Indiana nearly five years ago after her workplace, Ross Medical Education Center, encouraged employees to get involved in the community. Shortly after, Spencer met High.
But Spencer wasn't just intrigued because of her workplace.
"I'm a runner," she said. "I liked that about Ainsley's Angels. I got to push an 'angel athlete-rider' and I got to be an 'angel runner.'"
Before she first pushed an athlete-rider, Spencer said she was anticipating a challenge.
"I thought, 'This is going to be hard,'" she said. "I didn't know how I felt about pushing a wheelchair."
But once Spencer adjusted, she said pushing a rider wasn't much different from leaning on a treadmill "when you're tuckered out."
"I loved it," she said. "So every year we've done the chili cook-off. I've run in several races, which has been exciting. It's emotional, especially if you're pushing someone who wants to get out to walk across the finish line."
Spencer spoke about the angel rider-athletes whom she's become close with over the last few years. First, she spoke about Summer, a woman who has Down syndrome.
"Nothing against women, but Summer wants to ride with all the good-looking guys," she said. "She'll always ask, 'Will you put me with the 'hunka, hunka, burning love' guys?"
And there's Justin, who likes to listen to Michael Jackson when he rides.
"So, we'll bust out 'Thriller' and get moving on our 5K," she said.
Spencer's husband is a Special Education teacher, and before that he worked at Bona Vista. Helping those with disabilities has always been a part of the family, even their children mentored special needs children when they were students at Pettit Elementary School.
For her family, working with people who have disabilities is nothing new. But for many others, Spencer said, there might be hesitation.
"(Ainsley's Angels) is so exciting because you get to really see the riders, they're people, too," she said. "I talk about Summer and how she thinks the guys are cute. Just because our riders are disabled doesn't mean they don't think exactly how we think."
Spencer said getting involved with the charity is a way that anyone gets to see people beyond their disability or condition.
"It's a great way to give back and still do what I love doing," she said. "I can't talk about it without smiling. You can't do it without being happy about it."
