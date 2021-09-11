Everyone has a story to share about Sept. 11, 2001. Most people can remember precisely where they were when they heard a plane had struck the first of the World Trade Center towers in New York City. Those same people can also remember the moment they realized it wasn’t simply a plane mishap. As TV screens showed a plane strike the second twin tower, we knew immediately the U.S. was under attack.
Soon after the towers fell came reports of other planes that had lost contact with air traffic control. Images of the Pentagon ablaze filled TV screens after a plane crash there. Then, Flight 93 crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
At the end of the day, 2,977 people died in the attacks, as well as 19 hijackers who were members of the terror group al-Qaida. More than 6,000 people were injured.
Today is a day to remember those who perished that day 20 years ago. It’s a day to remember the heroes on Flight 93 who attempted to take over the hijackers on that plane. It’s a day to remember those who still suffer with the loss of loved ones they never got to say goodbye to, and those who still have scars they received in the attacks. We must also remember those who answered the call of duty following the attacks and served during the 20-year U.S. occupation in Afghanistan that began shortly after the attacks and the war in Iraq.
The war in Afghanistan cost over $2 trillion, claimed the lives of over 170,000 people and, in the end, failed to defeat the Taliban, the Islamist militants who allowed al-Qaida to operate in Afghanistan. Then-President George W. Bush’s war on terror following the 2001 attacks also resulted in an invasion of Iraq, where war continued from 2003 to 2011. The Iraq War cost an estimated $1.7 million and resulted in at least 100,000 civilian deaths, as well as tens of thousands of military deaths.
This is also the weekend that one of our own returns home in a flag-draped casket after he died while he served in Afghanistan. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, was one of 13 U.S. military members killed by a suicide bomber at a Kabul airport on Aug. 26. Tomorrow, Sanchez’s body will arrive at Grissom Air Reserve Base before a procession to Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport.
Thousands of people are expected to line the streets Sunday before the funeral service Tuesday for Sanchez, many waving U.S. flags and holding signs of support. It will be a lot like the patriotism that was on display directly following the 9/11 attacks, when stores couldn’t keep U.S. flags in stock.
Let’s put the political rhetoric on hold this weekend. Make this a time when the omnipresent name-calling and war of words via social media are halted.
Reflect today on those who perished in the attacks 20 years ago. Remember the unity Americans shared directly following the attacks. Then, take that pride and patriotism and show your respects to Cpl. Humberto Sanchez as we welcome home our hero.
