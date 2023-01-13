DELPHI — The case of a Carroll County man accused in the February 2017 deaths of Delphi teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German will likely remain in Carroll County.
The jurors, however, are expected to be brought in.
At this time, it's unclear what those logistics would look like, but the parties will now have around a week to decide which county those jurors will come from.
“It’s painfully clear that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to find a jury here in Carroll County," Special Judge Frances Gull of Allen County said during a hearing Friday morning. “The prosecution also agrees. … But it’s important that they try the case in Carroll County.”
Gull told the court her reasoning behind that was due in part to several invested interests in the case physically being in Carroll County, including families of both the girls and the defendant.
That decision comes after the attorneys for 50-year-old Delphi resident Richard Allen argued last month that their client would not receive a fair and impartial jury in Carroll County if the case were to go to trial there.
Allen is being held without bond on two Level 1 felony counts of murder for his alleged connection to the girls’ deaths.
Along with the decision on a change of venue, Gull also ruled Friday that a gag order temporarily put in place in early December will remain in place for at least the foreseeable future.
On Nov. 22, according to court records, Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland filed a motion with the court for the gag order, essentially asking for all parties involved in the case, including court officials, law enforcement officers and family members, to be banned from publicly speaking about the details of the investigation unless it is within the confines of the court itself.
However, Gull did add that certain items, such as procedural matters and the upcoming bail hearing, would still be allowed between both parties and members of the media.
Another order of business Friday was the issue of additional funding that would be provided to Allen’s defense investigation, though those discussions took place behind closed doors, and Gull’s ultimate decision on that was not immediately provided to the media.
Allen is due back in court Feb. 17 for his bail hearing and for court officials to discuss his upcoming trial date.
