Shannon Spencer has been training since December. Every day, she runs 8 to 10 miles in the morning, then about 4 miles in the afternoon — sometimes after a crossfit workout.
She’ll put her training to the test March 5 through 7, in an attempt to run 48 miles over the course of 48 hours. Other than finishing the marathon, which is split up by 4-mile runs every four hours, she hopes to raise $10,000 for Ainsley’s Angels of America.
Spencer’s route takes her from F.I.T. Kokomo, which will serve as her headquarters for the 48 hours, to the Handle Bar on North Street, then back again.
Ainsley’s Angels is a nonprofit organization that aims to make communities more inclusive — part of that is helping people with disabilities participate in athletic events. The money Spencer raises will be used to purchase two new Axiom conversion chairs, which will allow “angel runners” to push passengers — called “athlete riders” — in a foot race or tow them with a bicycle.
Members of the organization are sent lists of different marathons throughout the year and sign up to run or ride in an Axiom conversion chair. So far, the organization has 27 chairs. Families are also able to purchase the chairs from the organization.
This will be the second year Spencer attempts the 48-hour marathon. She completed the 48 miles last year, with her friend, Lynne Herr, who also plans to run the marathon this year.
“I’m excited,” Spencer said. “It’s really cool to see some of our other community people come out. And I can’t tell you the joy when you run with an angel athlete.”
Before adopting the annual 4x4x48 marathon, Ainsley’s Angels typically held chili cook-offs and a basket auction in February. Spencer said the one-day events would sometimes draw in $5,000 to $10,000.
But, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic made the crowd of chili chefs and taste-testers difficult to organize.
Then, driving home one day, Spencer was struck by an overwhelming urge to help Ainsley’s Angels. She called Kristy High, the head of the North Central Indiana Ambassadorship, with her pitch for the 4x4x48 marathon.
David Goggins, a retired Navy Seal and promotional speaker, started the annual marathon in March 2020.
In his announcement for the initial marathon, Goggins said “life’s all about getting outside your comfort zone. Strengthen your mind. Callus your mind. Arming your mind.”
He encouraged everyone to join him in the marathon and raise money for nonprofits during the events. Spencer was inspired and decided to join Goggins in his second annual 4x4x48 marathon.
“I thought it was an amazing thing. I thought it was so wonderful that she would choose us,” High said. “I thought it was also a very rigorous thing to put her body through.”
Going into the event, High wasn’t sure how other members of the organization would react. But, when the race began, members who were accustomed to traditional marathons embraced the event. Multiple athlete riders raced with Spencer throughout the 48 hours.
“It was just a really great experience, a really great opportunity,” High said. “And when she said she was going to do it again this year, I was just ecstatic.”
After last year’s success, Spencer said she feels the pressure to succeed again. Later in the year, she hopes to take Angel athletes to the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in Indianapolis.
The athlete said she learned from her experience running the marathon last year. Going into the new endurance run, Spencer said she plans to get more rest between time spent running this year.
She explained that last year’s event felt a bit like a party, with people to entertain and merchandise to sell. Although she appreciates the attendance of supporting community members, she needs to set aside time for recovery between runs.
“I need to remember that I am running those 48 miles, so I need to rest a little bit,” Spencer said, adding that she doesn’t walk for any portion of the 48 miles.
When she isn’t training for the 4x4x48 marathon, Spencer estimated she runs 30 to 40 miles a week. Typically, she’s able to run four miles in 32 minutes. But during the endurance marathon, she slows down to a “casual” 10-minute mile to conserve energy.
People have already started making donations.
Moore’s Home Health & Medical Supply donated $500 for the race. The store also gave Spencer a 25% discount off her Brooks running sneakers.
When owner Sarah Cotner heard about the race, she said it felt like something the store would gravitate toward. Moore’s Home Health doesn’t sell Axiom conversion chairs, but Cotner said there is carryover between the communities she and Spencer help. Cotner’s father has also raced with Ainsley’s Angels a few times.
“I think it’s really cool to see the faces of the people that they’re pushing light up, where they feel like they’re racing and being a part of an activity with everybody else,” Cotner said. “It’s really special.”
Anyone wanting to donate to Ainsley’s Angels is encouraged to send money via PayPal at paypal.me/AinsleysAngels, on Venmo to @Ainsleys-Angels or by sending a check to Kristy High at P.O. Box 265, Russiaville, IN 46979. In either case, the organization asks that the memo line says NCI, which is short for North Central Indiana.
For more information, visit www.ainsleysangels.org/.
