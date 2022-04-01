Local band The Peaceful Kings released a new EP mid-March. The six-track “Grand Gesture” comes out just short of half an hour.
The band said it was easier going into the recording studio for their second album. Musical growth, coupled with an amateur home recording studio, allowed the musicians to focus on their final product while recording in Whisper Studios.
“The first thing we recorded, we were very unprepared, so we wasted a lot of studio time,” lead guitarist Nick Lorenc said. “We learned our lesson.”
This time, when they walked into the studio for the first session, the band had already figured out the song structures and where they wanted to place harmonies and effects. They also sent their audio engineer, Jeremy Mang, the home studio recordings so he knew what to expect.
The band started after vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kirk Morrow Jr. and Lorenc watched Morrow’s sister playing guitar. Inspired, they decided to try their own hands at music. The first song they both learned was “Wonderwall” by Oasis.
Brad Griggs, a vocalist and lyricist for the band, said he didn’t have much experience singing before joining the band. But after multiple requests and encouragement from Morrow and Lorenc, he made the transition from “one of their biggest fans” to band member.
The three members met Dustin McKee at a party. He became the band’s bassist and additional percussionist after the initial members showed him an early recording of their work.
McKee has since moved to Nashville, but he still played on “Grand Gesture” and he performs with the band when he visits Kokomo.
With roughly five years of experience under their belts, band members explained they had a trove of unreleased work that draws from multiple influences.
The Peaceful Kings said “Grand Gesture” branches out to various musical ideas and styles instead of one focused sound.
“It allows us to adjust. Always continue to make something different,” Griggs said. “It’s like, we have all these different flavors, and it just allows us to continue to grow and adapt and also not put ourselves in a ditch.”
The band had been polishing two tracks, “You Should Know” and “Frances,” for two years.
The final track on the album, “Run A Mile,” took roughly three years to complete. Morrow wrote the first verse roughly three years ago. When it came time for the band to decide which unreleased songs would appear on the album, Lorenc asked Morrow to develop the song and write a second verse.
Growing up as athletes, Morrow said the people who know band members on a more personal level are less likely to take their music seriously. He added that the band has a more difficult time finding local support than finding support in other towns.
“‘Grand Gesture,’ for us, is us giving up other things to put out our music,” Griggs said. “Our gesture is the music — all the heart and soul that we put into our songs.”
Now that the EP has been released, the band said they would like to focus more on live performances. Their next scheduled show is at the Kokomo Alehouse on April 22.
“We have a good product to give. Now, it’s just getting it out,” Morrow said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.