Kokomo has become a highly sought after international destination. No, not for a resort vacation but to listen and learn valuable lessons.
Couples are flocking to an idyllic farmhouse in droves for what amounts to a last-ditch effort to save their troubled marriages.
“I’ve had a couple from Australia; I’ve had a couple from South Africa come to Kokomo, Indiana,” reveals co-owner Dr. Tanika Forestal. “The majority of my couples are from other states and countries.”
Tanika was born and raised in Kokomo before she left for college at Michigan State University to study psychology. She then attended graduate school at Christian Theological Seminary, where she earned her master’s degree in marriage and family therapy. Tanika recently completed her doctorate in pastoral counseling from Life Christian University.
“It’s my calling. I’m 42 years old but I’ve known marriage therapy is what I wanted to do since I was 20. It’s serious business,” Tanika explained during our Oct. 25 interview. “It’s a private marriage-intensive practice and we work on their marriage issues.”
Couples stay anywhere from two to five days. “I am in a five-day right now," she said. "I’ve actually done a seven-day before.”
One of the benefits to the extended farmhouse counseling experience in comparison to regular marriage counseling is that it is not merely a one-hour session and see you next week for another session scenario.
“You might be in traditional counseling for a year,” Tanika said, “but you come here, you are going to get some answers and see some progress.”
Because she spends so much intense time with her couple clients, at the end, Tanika said, “we’ve probably resolved their relationship issues.”
It’s probably equivalent to six months of counseling; very intense one-on-one,” adds her husband and partner, Edith, a veteran Kokomo Police officer. “My participation is I do all the marketing.”
“This was his idea,” Tanika chimed in. “He told me I was going to do this in 2010 and created a website. I did not think it was possible. I remember thinking, ‘I’m this little Black girl.’ I was like, ‘nobody is going to pay that kind of money to come to Kokomo, Indiana,’ to do this because they could go to Florida. Edith said, ‘I am going to build it, and they will come’.”
And they did and still do.
“Just being a policeman, I saw the needs of couples, and I knew this was something that was going to be very big in the future," Tanika said. "Let’s be very intentional and intensive for four days. They are not here to have fun, but to work on their relationship.”
Tanika’s practice is private, with her focus only on one couple at a time.
"The couples who come to me are dealing with infidelity, intimacy issues and I want them to be able to communicate freely," she said. "It is a judgement-free zone. I hear all kinds of stuff and I want them to feel safe putting it all out on the table.”
She continued, “One of the things I have found, no matter what the issue is, communication is usually one of the core foundational pieces that are missing. At the intensive, we go over their family of origin issues because all of that comes to the forefront when you get married. I tell couples that no matter your race or ethnic background, you are always in a multi-cultural relationship. You could be the same color and grew up on the same block and you still have diverse cultures because you come from different households."
Tanika’s clients are mostly white couples, but they do also have a website specifically geared to African-Americans.
“The majority of my clients are Caucasian, and they are wealthy Caucasians,” she said. “I’ve had people actually tell me they wanted to come to Kokomo instead of going to Florida because we need to be able to focus on our issues. This is not a vacation."
She added, “I’ve had some professional athletes come here instead of going to Los Angeles. There’s less distraction.”
RelationshipRescueAcademy.com is their marketing appeal for everyone, and BlackMarriageRetreat.org specifically targets people of color. Traditionally therapy has been taboo in the African-American community, “therefore we developed a website specifically to engage minority couples," Tanika said.
They are now seeing the results of that marketing campaign.
“In October, the majority of my couples were African-American,” she said. “I had four African-American couples and a Hispanic couple, but that was unusual.”
The Forestals are receiving rave reviews online for their effective and exclusive counseling firm from satisfied former clients, and from their pastor, the Rev. Jacob Burgei of Fuel Church.
“Marriage and family are under attack,” lamented Pastor Burgei, “and they are amazing people and amazing leaders doing awesome things for husbands and wives.”
Can you tell when your therapy is working and when it is not, I ask.
“The work is actually up to the couple. It’s not even about the therapist,” Tanika answered. “I can give them all the tools in the world that they want, but they have to be willing to use the tools. So, you will have couples that are just hungry. They want more than what they’ve had and they’re just a sponge, please just help us. Then sometimes I’ll have couples where one person is really invested, and the other person is just there so that they can say that they did everything that they needed to do, and they are already out the door. It all depends on the couple.”
It was comforting, instructive and richly rewarding to be sitting alongside my wife, Robin, during our lunch conversation about marital strife with the Forestals, a compelling couple and talented team.
The American Community Survey puts the divorce rate at 15% per 1,000 marriages, the lowest number in 50 years.
