Always focus on how you can surpass yourself. Believe you can do something you never expected you could do in life.
No matter how good your life is, it can always be better. No matter how far you've come, there is always room for growth. No matter what you know, there is always something new to learn.
What have you done today to try and surpass yourself? What can you strive to do that will encourage greater accomplishments in life? Being determined in life will always “birth” new ways to surpass yourself. No one knows better than you how to make the best of what you have in life. You have what it takes to make tomorrow even brighter than today!
If you always look over your shoulder comparing yourself to others, it will hold you back. Focusing on what you don't have will always encourage a mentality of lack and limitation. Instead, concentrate on what you do have and on how to make it better. Instead of putting yourself down, ponder how to surpass yourself. Always improve on your own performance. The most dynamic, effective and successful competitors in life are those who strive to surpass themselves.
It’s stated: “Believing is a psychological state in which an individual holds a proposition or premise to be true.”
Jesus declares, “If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.” (St. Mark 9:23.)
It is declared that whosoever believeth in Jesus “should not perish, but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. (St. John 3:15-17.)
American author, philosopher, theologian, educator and civil rights leader Howard Thurman said, “I believe that there is always something that can be done about anything. What can be done may not alter the situation, but the individual may relate to unalterable situations within the context of his own choosing. In other words, I am saying that a man need not ever be completely and utterly a victim of his circumstances despite the fact, to be repetitive, that he may not be able to change the circumstance. The clue is in the fact that a man can give his assent to his circumstances or he can withhold it, and there are a desert and a sea between the two.”
The ability for a person to do all they can rests in the fact that they believe they can really do it! Any act of progress in life is built upon the belief that it can be done.
Do you believe your life can be better? What heights do you believe you can attain in life? Where do you believe you can arrive at despite what or who appears will defeat you?
A final thought: Believe that you can do it. Then, put some “sweat equity” toward it. Then watch what the Lord will do!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
