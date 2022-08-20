A dependable person is known as being loyal, staunch, steady, sturdy, trustworthy, certain, constant, faithful, rocklike, secure, stable, steadfast, sure, tried-and-true and unfailing.
Someone known to be dependable can be counted on. It truly is an earned honor to be a person others will declare their word can be embraced as “the gospel.”
“But whoso keepeth his word, in him verily is the love of God perfected.” (1 John 2:5.)
God’s track record is perfect. We are comforted and promised by God in whatever situation, “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.” (Isaiah 41:10.)
It is a blessing to know that when someone makes a promise they will strive to stand by their promise.
Ken Agee shared with me “Four Steps to Becoming a Person of Your Word” by Joel Hiliker, senior editor of The Philadelphia Trumpet.
“Be careful what you promise; Admit when you can’t do it; Once you’ve said it, do it; And if you blow it, admit it.” Hilliker comments, “Your word is your bond, even in the little things. Recognize even a small matter as an issue of character.”
It is important to know who will stand with us in life, and one way to determine this is a person’s expression of thanks in life.
Jesus healed 10 people and then would come to learn how grateful these people were. “And it came to pass, as he went to Jerusalem, that he passed through the midst of Samaria and Galilee. And as he entered into a certain village, there met him ten men that were lepers, which stood afar off: And they lifted up their voices, and said, ‘Jesus, Master, have mercy on us.’ And when he saw them, he said unto them, ‘Go shew yourselves unto the priests.’ And it came to pass, that, as they went, they were cleansed. And one of them, when he saw that he was healed, turned back, and with a loud voice glorified God, And fell down on his face at his feet, giving him thanks: and he was a Samaritan. And Jesus answering said, ‘Were there not ten cleansed? but where are the nine?’” (Luke 17: 11-17.)
I believe that the one person coming back to thank Jesus had great potential to be someone to depend on.
It is important to know who will stand with you in life. It is comforting to know who you can count on when the going gets rough and the situation becomes tough.
The gospel according to Diana Ross expresses the dependability of God towards us.
“If you need me, call me. No matter where you are, no matter how far. Just call my name. I'll be there in a hurry. On that you can depend and never worry. Ain't no mountain high enough. Ain't no valley low enough. Ain't no river wild enough. To keep me from you.”
Always strive to be someone others can depend on.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
