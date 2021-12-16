First, I want to thank everyone praying for the health of my wife, Evangelist Catherine L. Carson, and her coming back to full strength. I am in agreement with you for her healing.
Last Sunday, as I ministered at First Friends Church in Kokomo, I made the comment “Always examine an offer that comes your way. For example, would you today purchase a ticket on the ship named Titanic?”
On April 15, 1912, Harold Cottam, owner of the Titanic, stated concerning the new luxury liner, “God himself could not sink this ship.”
Reflection co-founder and co-director of Family Adventure Project Stuart Wickes shares concerning what the Titanic encourages us to do is, “live life to the fullest.”
Wickes continues, “No one who boarded the Titanic could even begin to contemplate what lay ahead, although some books had been published years before that foretold of just such a disaster. But to most, she was the 'unsinkable ship,' offering new life to all who sailed on her. But our life is not for us to give or take away. One hundred years on, we are no closer to being able to predict how and when it will all end than they were back then. So make every minute count.”
As you travel full steam ahead, toward the new year, please examine the new year resolutions you are making.” What I am suggesting is that, yes, we take time to examine what we are claiming we desire to embrace and pursue. But the most important thing is that we desire to promote more God in our life.
Let us proclaim that we will serve the God who cannot fail because God is holy, and truly unsinkable.
Never strive for your desires to supersede the desires of God for you. Never place your desires above God’s desire for you. Nothing’s bigger than God. There are many obstacles that come into our lives but we must remember that God has the power over all things. There is nothing in your life that God can’t conquer.
Regardless of what it is, keep your focus on God and completely put all your faith and trust in God. God will always come through for you. God’s promises will always stand in spite of the world’s demands and attacks. Beloved, rest in knowing that nothing’s bigger than God. God will always be over all things. Take care, stay encouraged and God bless you, my encouragers.
At my closing comments last Sunday through some “miraculous means,” I was presented in church with “The Game of The Titanic.” I guess I have been given some study material.
Many offers will come your way in life. Please make sure that you take quality time to examine the offer presented to you and pray over the offer.
Someone stated, “everything that glitters is not gold.”
“Trust in him who will not leave you, whatsoever years may bring. If by earthly friends forsaken, still more closely to Him cling.
Hold to God’s unchanging hand, Hold to God’s unchanging hand; Build your hopes on things eternal. Hold to God’s unchanging hand.”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice; be blessed real, real good; attend worship (in whatever way possible for you,) families matter and be safe!
