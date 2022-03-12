In the Wednesday morning indoor cycling class I teach, we began talking about commitment in life. “Commitment to a strong, whole-hearted belief in an idea or system — which results in one spending their time and resources sacrificially supporting it.”
Commitment, "Working as if everything depends on us, and knowing that everything depends on God."
When one’s commitment to God is grounded in love, thanks and commitment, great things happen.
When you are committed, your dreams have a better chance to become realities. When you are committed, your actions speak louder than your words. If you are to be effective and successful in whatever, commitment is not an option but a demand!
Commitment is needed in every relationship we are in.
The writer of Hebrews shares in recommending our being committed to God, “Let us run with endurance the race set before us, fixing your eyes upon Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith…” (Hebrews 12:1c-2a.)
Commitment: making firm choices and pursuing something wholeheartedly. It means being 100% “sold out” to a person, cause and a goal — not holding back anything or keeping anything in reserve.
Commitment means that we should be “doers of the word, and not hearers only.” (James 1:22.)
When you choose to be committed, you are giving yourself a chance to succeed. Commitment lasts when we are being steadfast. “Let us also lay aside every encumbrance and the sin which so easily entangles us.” (Hebrews 12:1b.)
In order to have a wholehearted, total and complete commitment to God, we must “lay aside every encumbrance, every weight, and the sin that easily entangles us.” (Hebrews 12:1.)
John Maxwell shares, “It is one thing to make a commitment in a moment. It’s another to stick with it.”
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen. For by it the men of old gained approval.” (Hebrews 11:1.) The author wants to make sure that our faith in God is standing, rooted and grounded on firm foundation.
Pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote a wonderful book called "The Cost of Discipleship." Bonhoffer coined the term "cheap grace." Bonhoffer argued that cheap grace is wanting all the many benefits of God through Jesus Christ but not wanting to be fully committed and invested in doing the work of faith.
Cheap grace: desiring the promise and provision of God but not appreciating the cost of your blessings. Cheap grace: wanting the forgiveness of God (or others for that matter) without requiring repentance, baptism without church discipline, communion without confession, God’s absolution of sin without our personal confession. Cheap grace: grace without discipleship, grace without the cross, grace without Jesus Christ.
The best example of commitment is Jesus Christ. “Who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Hebrews 12:2.)
Your decision to be committed is one that takes prayer, contemplation and, yes, stepping out in faith — meaning taking action.
“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness…” (St. Matthew 6:33.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
