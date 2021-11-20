"Brother Mike, sometimes I have problems accepting who I am. I have some challenges in life. I have some limitations I am trying to deal with. I have made some mistakes in life!
"I try and 'speak to my heart' and tell it that I am OK, but sometimes it just does not work."
Beloved, it is good for you to speak to your heart words of encouragement. Paul told King Agrippa, “I think myself happy, King Agrippa.” (Acts 26:2.)
Sometimes we have to, as Pastor Donnie McClurkin states, ask the Holy Spirit, “Speak to my heart, Holy Spirit. Give me the words that will bring new life. Words on the wings of a morning, the dark night will fade away if you speak to my heart now.”
The time comes when we must admit that there are some areas in our lives that may need attention.
In the midst of it all, acknowledge that you are "God’s property" and exclaim, "I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” (Psalms 139:14.)
"Fearfully" when translated from Hebrew means "with great reverence, heartfelt interest and with respect." "Wonderfully" when translated from Hebrew means "unique" and "set apart." It means quite the opposite — that you were created with great reverence, heartfelt interest and respect to be unique and set apart.
You are wonderful because God created you and knows everything about you — the good and the not so good. You were made with a special intention, a great purpose in life. Embrace this fact: No matter what happens in your life, God is still in control!
At the end of the day of our lives, we want to hear God say, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” It is important to always be diligent concerning your self-improvement. Know that God loves you and wants the very best for you, and you should want the very best for yourself.
God will always embrace us just where we might be, but God refuses to leave us there. We must want to follow God.
In our following of God, we must be willing to listen to the Holy Spirit as it leads and guides us to our higher heights. Now the Holy Spirit will challenge, encourage and guide us to go places in our development where we never have gone before.
"Remember: On any given day, we will hit a home run, get on base or strike out. The only requirement is that we practice and every day come up to the plate and swing!"
Beloved, no matter what the day might bring, embrace the fact that you are wonderful because God made you. “God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”(Genesis 1:27.)
It’s stated, “The greatest miracle in the world is a human being.” You, my friend, are a miracle. In fact, we all are miracles!
Keep striving to do better in life and know that God loves you. Even when you are “under construction,” always love yourself!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
