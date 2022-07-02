Often when you are waiting on God’s intervention to obtain something that is due to you, there will be persons, places, situations and things positioned to try and impede your forward progress.
There are times in life when one must strive to keep on fighting through those situations trying to rob you of your joy and composure.
Beloved, always strive to keep your faith in God strong and your desire to obtain or achieve what you know is yours to have. Paul encourages us to “press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:14.)
Sometimes the waiting process can be quite arduous, so come to terms with the fact that you will have to wait for the move of God in your life. Consider Daniel receiving comfort while having to wait upon the move of God.
“And, behold, a hand touched me, which set me upon my knees and upon the palms of my hands.
“And he said unto me, ‘O Daniel, a man greatly beloved, understand the words that I speak unto thee, and stand upright: for unto thee am I now sent.’ And when he had spoken this word unto me, I stood trembling.
“Then said he unto me, ‘Fear not, Daniel: for from the first day that thou didst set thine heart to understand, and to chasten thyself before thy God, thy words were heard, and I am come for thy words.’” (Daniel 10:10-12.)
The Psalmist shares with us about waiting on God: “I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.” (Psalm 27:13-14.)
Always believe that your moment of deliverance, opportunity and help is on the way!
First Farmers Bank & Trust Company Senior Vice President and Lead Risk Management Officer Jennifer Newsom shares, “So often I pray for a single item to occur, and then God answers my prayers with beautiful intricate and detailed blessings that are far greater than what I could have imagined. Sometimes big beautiful blessings take time.”
The Apostle Paul encourages us to proclaim while waiting, “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.” (Ephesians 3:30.)
Make it through your times of waiting on the move of God in your life by embracing the fact that God has not forgotten nor abandoned you. This will help relieve you from “watching the clock” while waiting on God.
Waiting can be incredibly hard and painful. The longer you’ve been waiting, the more difficult it gets. But, waiting won’t last forever. However, what you choose to do while you’re waiting is so very important.
Continue trusting in the move of God in your life. Be prayerful and productive while you are waiting. It has been stated about God, “God may not come when you want God, but God is always right on time!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
