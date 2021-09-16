It is a great thing to be prepared!
Faith demands if someone is praying for rain, they should bring their umbrella with them because they believe rain is coming.
When you want something to happen in your life, embrace the possibility of it becoming a reality to the degree that you can see it, feel it, smell it and taste it!
Hymn writer Charles Wesley declares, “Lord, I hear of showers of blessing. Thou art scattering, full and free. Showers, the thirsty land refreshing; let some dropping fall on me. Even me. Pass me not, O God, our Father, sinful though my heart may be! Thou might'st leave me, but the rather. Let thy mercy light on me, even me.”
How serious are you concerning what you believe to be yours? What degree of “sweat equity” are you willing to invest in helping your vision become a reality?
Attaining what you declare to be yours in life demands that you plan and pray for it. Benjamin Franklin declared, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” Attaining your goals, dreams, wants and desires will not come to fruition unless you make plans to get there. “Success doesn't happen by accident.”
“Be prepared. You're up against far more than you can handle on your own. Take all the help you can get, every weapon God has issued, so that when it's all over but the shouting you'll still be on your feet. Truth, righteousness, peace, faith, and salvation are more than words. Learn how to apply them. You'll need them throughout your life. God’s Word is an indispensable weapon. In the same way, prayer is essential in this ongoing warfare. Pray hard and long. Pray for your brothers and sisters. Keep your eyes open. Keep each other’s spirit up so that no one falls behind or drops out.” (Ephesians 6:13.)
In St. Matthew 25:1-13, Jesus points out the need to be ready for when opportunity comes knocking. If we want something to happen, we must be ready and prepared for it to happen. Always be on watch for the “rain of possibility” to come, because “ye know neither the day nor the hour” when it is going to rain. It is just good to always have your umbrella with you because who knows when it will rain but faith dictates it’s going to rain.
One of the songs in the Steve Martin movie, “A Leap of Faith,” in a classic “call and response” tone, asks the question and delivers the answer, “Are you ready for a miracle? As ready as I can be!”
Southern gospel trio The Talleys encourages us, “Grab your umbrella get ready to sing in the rain. God in His goodness is gathering showers of grace. You may not see a single cloud. But behind the scenes God is working things out, so Grab your umbrella, get ready to sing in the rain.”
Are you ready for it to rain wonderful things and people into your life? Believe in your desire enough to bring your umbrella of faith with you!
I’m just saying.
Peace with justice in God’s grace, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.