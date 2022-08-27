“Words kill, words give life; they’re either poison or fruit — you choose.” Proverbs 18:21 (The Message Version.)
Look in your mirror each and every day and declare, “I will prosper, thrive and progress!” God challenges us to always claim our victory in life by believing in the power of God: “Prove me now herewith if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.” (Malachi 3:10.)
Embrace God’s power to bless you. “Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh: is there any thing too hard for me?” (Jeremiah 32:27.)
An understanding of Chinese military general, strategist, philosopher and writer Sun Tzu’s statement, “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win” is before actually engaging in whatever endeavor, one must positively analyze this endeavor while believing that victory is possible.
Declaring “I deserve more” is not about greed or arrogance. This principle simply affirms to the person in the mirror, “I am very grateful for what God has already provided me with and I am not going to become complacent with what I have or who I am in life. There’s more!”
Always “speak life” into your life and the lives of others. Always send your words out to God for the good of yourself and others.
It’s stated, “Whether you think you can or you think you can't, you are right.” Always think you can!
Always desire new and greater blessings in your life. If you want to overcome certain situations in your life, use your positive words as rich fertilizer that will promote growth to your desire.
“There is a great power stationed inside our mouth. It is around three inches, covered by a sea of saliva, and positioned behind an ivory fence of teeth. This power is our tongue!” Our words will either invite increase or court lack; encourage promotion or summon set-back. Our words either advance or hinder our progress.
Speak positive prophesy over your future and the future of others. Always choose the words you use very carefully. Claim the victory of God for your life. Constantly release your faith in God by believing your and other people’s situations in life can be better.
The Psalmist declares, “My heart is stirred by a noble theme as I recite my verses for the king; my tongue is the pen of a skillful writer.” (Psalm 45:1.)
Believe your tongue is a fine writing instrument for you to use and pen great novels concerning your future.
As to the power of words, Jesus, concerning himself, declared “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.” (St. John 2:19.) What major wonderful words of conviction, assurance, power and blessing for us!
Claim your victory, declare you are worthy to be victorious in life, and believe you are deserving of receiving wonderful blessings in life! This is not a spiritual get rich quick scheme.
It’s an affirmation of faith!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
