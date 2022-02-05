In life, when you know there is a goal for you to achieve, do not let anything or anyone stop you!
Nehemiah, upon receiving the news that the city walls surrounding Jerusalem were in poor condition, declared to the people: "You see the distress that we are in, how Jerusalem lies waste, and its gates are burned with fire. Come and let us build the wall of Jerusalem, that we may no longer be a reproach. And I told them of the hand of my God which had been good upon me, and also of the king's words that he had spoken to me. So they said, 'Let us rise up and build.' Then they set their hands to this good work.” (Nehemiah 2:17-18.)
There will always be challenges in life that we must address. In the Book of Nehemiah, he was presented with opportunities to stop his work, but instead, he refused these “invitations.”
Nehemiah informs us that one of his enemies (or “haters”), Sanballat, "was very angry when he learned that we were rebuilding the wall. He flew into a rage and mocked the Jews, saying in front of his friends and the Samarian army officers, ‘What does this bunch of poor, feeble Jews think they are doing? Do they think they can build the wall in a day if they offer enough sacrifices? Look at those charred stones they are pulling out of the rubbish and using again!’” (Nehemiah 4:1-2, New Living Translation.)
Whenever you are serious about your work, you will have “haters.” When you are serious about the Lord, you will have some “haters.” In fact, you will have some “haters” in life, no matter what. Jesus reminds us “If the world hates you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you.” (St. John 15:18.)
Nehemiah shares concerning their opposition: “We made our prayer unto our God, and set a watch against them day and night.” (Nehemiah 4:9.) They “watched, worked, and prayed.”
Actively pursue what you believe to be yours to have. Nehemiah declared: “When our enemies heard that it was known unto us, and God had brought their counsel to nought, that we returned all of us to the wall, every one unto his work.” (Nehemiah 4:15.)
Friend, work with passion and embrace the opportunities God has given to you in life. Complete your mission. Meditate on how you will feel once you have achieved your goal. Visualize what you will do next, once you have succeeded in your efforts.
Nehemiah sent word to those persons trying to stop him. "I am doing a great work, so that I cannot come down: Why should the work cease, whilst I leave it, and come down to you?” (Nehemiah 6:3.)
When the wall was rebuilt, Nehemiah commented: “When all our enemies heard thereof, and all the heathen that were about us saw these things, they were much cast down in their own eyes: for they perceived that this work was wrought of our God.” (Nehemiah 6:16.)
A final thought: Stay focused on your goal and keep on working!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
