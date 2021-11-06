I am very honored to have been selected to serve as the new pastor for First Friends Meeting of Kokomo!
“Keep smiling, keep shining, knowing you can always count on me, for sure.
That's what friends are for. For good times and bad times, I'll be on your side forever more. That's what friends are for.”
“The spiritual core reason for a friendship is that it can — and is meant to — help us change and grow. Friends are people who call us on our issues, push us to grow and support us through this process. We can’t overestimate how important good friends are to our growth in life.”
God intends for people to be in relationships where friendship is one major type. In scripture, we see God’s concern for friendship/relationship: “A sweet friendship refreshes the soul.” (Genesis 2:18).
Something vital to friendship is making very sure that the friends we choose to be with in the community are healthy for our growth and development — and that we are also healthy for their growth and development. Positive friends enable us to better become all that we are trying to become.
Be open and receptive to those people who might not have been your choice at first but continue proving themselves as true friends to you. Author Mandy Hale shares, “Two things you will never have to chase: True friends and true love.”
The amount of influence our friends have on us is major. “Once we know and understand how important friendships are, we then accept the importance of every once in a while assessing our friendships. Simply put, sometimes ask yourself concerning your friend: Does this person help me to become a better person? Does this person push me and help me grow?”
The Gospel — according to James Taylor, addressing the core of friendship — requests, “You just call out my name. And you know wherever I am. I'll come running to see you again. Winter, spring, summer or fall. All you have to do is call. And I'll be there. You've got a friend.”
There will be people who tell you they are your friend, but they are not! There will be people pretending to be your friend, but their actions will be far from friendly. A bad friend is someone who might appear to be with you but is not, so learn to discern the spirits. Always be on your guard and be on watch. “But there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” (Proverbs 18:24.)
“A godly friend speaks truth into your life, even when it is difficult to hear. A true friend loves you and genuinely wants the best for you. They will tell you both the good and the bad. A good friend will tell you it appears that you are walking away from the Lord or if she feels that you have been walking closer with God.”
That’s what friends are for. Be a friend.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
