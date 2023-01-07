In Bishop Robert Schnase’s book “Five Practices of Fruitful Congregations” one of the practices is “extravagant generosity.”
Schnase shares, “The practice of generosity describes the Christian’s unselfish willingness to give in order to make a positive difference for the purposes of Christ. Extravagant Generosity describes practices of sharing and giving that exceed all expectations and extend to unexpected measures. It describes lavish sharing, sacrifice, and giving in service to God and neighbor.”
Bishop John Wesley shared, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.” Wesley also taught “Gain all you can, save all you can, and give all you can.” (“The Use of Money”)
John Woolman, Quaker preacher and early abolitionist, shared, “To turn all the treasures we possess into the channel of universal love becomes the business of our lives.”
You are blessed and should feel greatly honored to practice extravagant generosity. Someone showing generosity is happy to give time, money, food, assistance, knowledge, kindness, love, whatever to people in need. Generosity is a quality — like honesty and patience — that we all probably wish we had more of.
Extravagant generosity comes from a true desire to love God and maintain a deep desire to love your neighbor. Strive to be a blessing to others. Always bless others through actively demonstrating the unmerited gracious love of God embodied in Christ.
But remember, “what’s for the goose is good for the gander.” From time-to-time, please show yourself some extravagant generosity. Friend, just look in your mirror and say with great jubilation, “I am worthy of some extravagant self-generosity. God gave it to me and I can do with it as I please!”
Also, should someone want to show you some extravagant generosity, please don’t waive it off! Permit them to get their blessing through blessing you!
Extravagant generosity is sharing and giving time, talent and treasure exceeding all expectations and extending itself to unexpected measures and places. Develop and maintain a life of lavishly blessing others (and self), through serving God and neighbor.
Extravagant generosity? Well, let’s examine some extravagant generosity!
“For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. For scarcely for a righteous man will one die: yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die. But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him. For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life. And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.” (Romans 5:6-11)
Evangelist Cathy might share, “Well for today, beloved, this is the conclusion of the whole matter!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe!
