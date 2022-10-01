No matter how awesome you are, you always have the potential to become even more awesome in life!
Potential is believing you can become more. You have unrealized ability.
I believe you are truly awesome. But in order to become more in life, be humble enough to always be hungry in life!
Being hungry in life is always desiring more, believing that there is more in life for you and knowing that there is another banner for you to hang.
Unless you remodel who you are, you will always have what you have now. The degree of effort you are willing to invest in your life is what is important.
American entrepreneur Jim Rohn made the comment, “In order to have more, you need to become more. The guy says, ‘If I had a good job I would really pour it on, but I have this lousy job so I just goof off.’ If that is your philosophy, you are destined to stay there. Some people say, ‘If I had a lot of money, I would be really generous, but I don’t have much, so I’m not generous.’ See, you’ve got to change that philosophy or you will never have ‘the lots of money.’ Unless you change, it won’t change. Amazingly, however, when we throw out our blame list and start becoming more ourselves, the difference is everything else will begin to change around us.”
There is nothing impossible with God. "For with God nothing shall be impossible." (Luke 1:37.) Always expect more from yourself than you are achieving at the moment. There is always something more in life for you to go after and work toward.
I do not know where the following quote came from, and it is a bit harsh but, “Blessed are they that expect nothing for they shall not be disappointed!”
Always expect more first from yourself and then from others.
Beloved, I believe there is so much potential in us to be more than we are right now, and I am not implying that we are currently at a bad place in life. But let’s look in our mirror and ask the question, “How much more can I become in life?”
Oh Evangelist Cathy I really feel like “getting a quick shout in!”
Friends, simply look in your mirror and use the gospel according to recording artist Vanessa Bell Armstrong as a victory chant to encourage the potential you have to become so much more in life.
“I have the faith that sees the invisible, expects the incredible, receive the impossible. Faith that can conquer anything. faith that uproots my problems, faith to know that God can solve them. Faith to vision my freedom, I have faith that can conquer anything. Faith to reach the unreachable, faith to fight the unbeatable, faith to remove the unmoveable, faith that withstands the invincible, faith that can conquer anything.”
“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.” (Ephesians 3:20.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
