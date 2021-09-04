September is National Suicide Prevention Month. I encourage anyone having difficulty in embracing the gift of life to hold fast to your life and have faith in God.
There are times when life can be difficult. One might ask, “Why have faith in God?" In fact, we sometimes find ourselves like the man whose son was plagued. This father begs Jesus, “If thou canst do anything, have compassion on us, and help us.” (St. Mark 9:22.)
The Gospel writer continues with what Jesus replied and the reply of the man sharing in fact that he needed a “booster shot of faith.” “If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth. And straightway the father of the child cried out, and said with tears, Lord, I believe; please help thou mine unbelief.” (St. Mark 9:23-24.)
Believing is placed above seeing. If you want to question this, just ask Thomas.
Jesus told Thomas concerning faith: “Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.” (St. John 20:29.)
God deserves our loyalty and allegiance. We are to hope and believe in what God promises us. Faith is not passive; faith is very active. Faith involves trust, belief, following and hoping. The hymn writer shares, “Standing on the promises of Christ, my King, through eternal ages let his praises ring; Glory in the highest, I will shout and sing, standing on the promises of God. Standing, standing, standing on the promises of God.”
“Without faith it is impossible to please God.” (Hebrews 11:6.)
What is faith? “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1.)
It’s stated, “Faith is outrageous trust in God.”
Faith always supersedes doubt and opposition. Faith will explain what makes no sense to us. Again, I employ the hymn writer’s gift: “Many things about tomorrow. I don't seem to understand. But I know who holds tomorrow. And I know who holds my hand.”
It has been stated, “We are saved by faith, kept by faith, we walk by faith, endure by faith, rejoice by faith, serve by faith, love by faith, sacrifice by faith, pray by faith, worship by faith, and we obey by faith. All that we do, we do by faith.”
By faith we are able to embrace these lyrics, “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus' blood and righteousness. I dare not trust the sweetest frame. But wholly lean on Jesus' name. On Christ the solid rock I stand. All other ground is sinking sand. All other ground is sinking sand.” The life of faith is fueled by faith.
It’s stated, “The Power of faith permits miracles to unfold and is always providing them.”
Beloved: No matter what you might be experiencing right now, sometimes yours is not to understand but instead to follow Christ wherever he leads, whatever it costs. Jesus' request to all of us despite the situation is always the same — “Follow me.”
It takes faith to follow Jesus. But concerning faith, just embrace this: “There are no ‘ifs’ among believers. Anything can happen.” (St. Mark 9:23.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship, and families matter.
