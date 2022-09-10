A lyric in the song “Tin Man” by the recording group America proclaims “Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man that he didn't, didn't already have.”
God has already truly blessed us in abundance with gifts and abilities. It is our responsibility to develop them.
Director of Church and Community Relations at Concordia University Irvine, Bil Hood, shares, “Unlike the Wizard, Jesus is more than smoke and mirrors. Through his sacrifice on the cross he opened the way for us to get to our heavenly home and blesses us until we get there… Jesus came to earth and lived, and loved, and died, and rose, and he also ascended into heaven, that place behind the curtain. He went there to prepare a place for us and to be our advocate. This is the anchor of hope.”
Look in a mirror and say to yourself, “I am gifted by God, oh yes I am!”
King Solomon, known as “The wisest man ever,” informs us, “A man’s gift maketh room for him, and bringeth him before great men.” (Proverbs 18:16.)
True, we must develop and use our gifts and abilities, but these gifts were already within us.
The Apostle Paul instructs Timothy, “Wherefore I put thee in remembrance that thou stir up the gift of God, which is in thee by the putting on of my hands.” (2 Timothy 1:6.)
The ability to attain what we seek in life is already within us. However, we must desire to “actively pursue” what we claim is ours to have. Others can impart spiritual influence, provide direction, help us to make connections and develop relationships. But at the end of the day, we must “stir up our gifts” (put them to great use), always developing our skills and abilities.
No matter how gifted someone is, they always need encouragement. Encouragement and opportunity provides and extends hope, determination and confidence. A little bit of encouragement will always go a mighty long way in life!
“Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do.” (1 Thessalonians 5:11.)
Our giftedness does not go away. We simply need opportunity!
“According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue.” (2 Peter 1:3.)
It’s stated, “The Tin Man already had plenty of love, though he lacked an actual heart. If we would merely open our eyes and appreciate the God-given beauty around us, we would recognize that miracles do still occur. God just wants us to be grateful for the miracles we already have.”
Oh, Evangelist Cathy, I feel like “getting a quick shout in,” but let it suffice to proclaim words of encouragement from the one who gifted us from the beginning and still provides opportunities for our gifts to be developed and used, "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." (Isaiah 41:10.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.