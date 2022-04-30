You are watching a dark blue star-lit sky with the camera panning down when a voice (in a Rod Serling accent) speaks.
“For your consideration, one Ms. Lena Brown, a lover of God, follower of Jesus Christ and embracer of the Holy Spirit. Ms. Brown held on to a dream in the midst of when it did not seem it would ever become a reality. Oh, by the way, Ms. Brown is living in the Salvation Zone!”
In life, God plants seeds (dreams) and we are to hold on to those seeds, and care for those seeds with the fertilizer of expectation, preparation, nurture, faith and prayer.
The time when your dream is fully realized can sometimes take a while. In fact, a person might begin to ask, “Has God forgotten about me?”
American poet Langston Hughes shares, “Hold fast to dreams, For if dreams die, Life is a broken-winged bird, That cannot fly. Hold fast to dreams, For when dreams go, Life is a barren field, Frozen with snow.”
Scripture reminds us, “the race is not to the swift.” (Ecclesiastes 9:11.) Sometimes things take time to come to full term.
Gospel recording artist Kierra Sheard asks the question, “What you gonna do when your back's against the wall? How you gone respond when it seems all hope is lost? Tell me. What you gonna do when you need a little more grace? How you gone respond when they try to test your faith? Hang on, in there.”
Isaiah declares major faith is needed concerning God’s ability to make things happen for you, “He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” (Isaiah 40: 29-31.)
The major challenge for a person believing God is for them to ask themselves, “How serious am I about this desire? How much do I trust God that my desire will become a reality?” Finally, they ask, “How much is it worth to me to wait on the Lord and be of good courage?”
The praise of your victory might demand the sacrifice of waiting for your blessing to come!
Just ask one Ms. Lena Brown.
As the camera pans upward into a dark blue star-lit sky, there is a final commentary (again in Mr. Serling’s voice).
“The gospel according to Larnelle Harris shares, ‘When praise demands a sacrifice, I'll worship even then. Surrendering the dearest things in life. And if devotion costs me all, he'll find me faithful to his call. When praise demands a sacrifice. When praise demands a sacrifice, I'll worship even then. Surrendering the dearest things in life. And if devotion costs me all. He'll find me faithful to his call. When praise demands a sacrifice. In the salvation zone!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
