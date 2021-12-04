Say to yourself: "I am going to be happy!" Say to yourself: "I might as well be happy!"
You have the right to experience pleasure and enjoyment, no matter what your current situation in life is.
Being happy ultimately has very little to do with your current life circumstances. Being happy has everything to do with how you feel about yourself and how you handle the situations and events in your life.
Being happy is always seeing "the glass at least half-full." It is very important that you strive to be happy because, no matter what, you might as well be happy.
You must choose to be happy. You are a "gift" to the world from God. You are a "treasure in an earthen vessel." (1 Corinthians 4:7.) It has been said that no matter what you buy, build or do for yourself, these are only "external wrappings."
"While the wrapping paper from time to time is different, the gift inside still stays the same." True happiness can only come from your inside out. "For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he." (Proverbs 23:7.)
Happiness is a moment-to-moment decision and choice that you must make for yourself.
If you always strive to serve and love God first, then being happy will be much easier. "Being happy doesn’t mean that everything is perfect. It means you’ve decided to look beyond the imperfections and have turned them over to God."
Say to yourself right now: "I am going to be happy!"
Paul was in prison on charges that had no truth in them. Paul could have ranted on and on about the atrocity of his situation in life.
Instead, he shared something else. Paul declared in the midst of his tribunal: "I think myself happy." (Acts 26:2.)
Have you ever made a mistake? Have you ever had a terrible experience? Have you ever made an error in judgment? Have you ever said something that you regretted? Have you ever did what you thought was the right thing and it turned out to be wrong? Have you ever just flat-out messed up?
On the other hand, have you ever been wronged by someone?
You might as well be happy because you cannot change the past. You have full command is over your present. How you embrace your present will be the foundation for your future.
Check out what some others have to say about being happy: "Don’t worry, be happy." (Bobby McFerrin.) "Because I’m happy, clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth." (Pharrell Williams.) "I sing because I’m happy, I sing because I’m free, His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He’s watching over me." (Civilla Martin.)
When you choose to be happy, it will do wonders for your health — and also for your outlook on life.
Say to yourself, "I might as well be happy!"
"People who wait for boatloads of happy feelings to overtake them before they can intrinsically be happy are people who will always be waiting for happiness to come their way."
Choose to be happy right now!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice in God’s grace, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
