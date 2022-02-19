"The Three Little Pigs" is a fable about three pigs who build three houses. A big bad wolf blows down the first two pigs' houses, made of straw and sticks respectively, but is unable to destroy the third pig's house, made of bricks.
Permit me to “put a pin” right here. We will return to this story later in this column.
In life, there are some basic beliefs we must embrace. These “stabilizers” are essential, especially when the strong winds of trying, turbulent and tumultuous times blow in our life.
Everyone has an equal and inward access to God. There is an inner light within each one of us. All people are able to directly encounter God and truth inwardly and have direct access to revelation.
God provides us rich opportunities to commune with Him. There is spiritual equality for everyone, all persons having exclusive access to divine revelation.
By our faith in God through Jesus Christ we are able to stand strong in life. “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1.) “And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him.” (Hebrews 11:6.)
Dr. David Elton Trueblood, author, educator, philosopher, theologian and a lifelong member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), shares “Faith is not belief without proof, but trust without reservation.”
What do you believe in without reservation?
Richard Allen was the first consecrated Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. At the age of 17 during his conversion process, he proclaimed, “I cried to the Lord both day and night. ... All of a sudden my dungeon shook, my chains ﬂew off, and, glory to God, I cried.”
What is that foundational moment in your life when you first believed in the power of God working in your life?
The apostle Paul tells his protégé, Timothy, “Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus. That good thing which was committed unto thee keep by the Holy Ghost which dwelleth in us. (2 Timothy 1:13-14.)
Beloved, when the “breakers dash and the winds blow” in your life, you better have something strong to hold on to!
Three little pigs were sent out into the world by their mother to "seek out their fortune." The first little pig builds a house of straw, but the wolf blows it down. The second little pig builds a house of sticks, which the wolf also blows down.
The third little pig builds a house of bricks, which the wolf fails to blow down. The infuriated wolf meets his demise.
There are “wolves” of all manner trying to huff and puff and blow your life "house" down.
“In times like these, you need a Savior. In times like these, you need an anchor; be very sure, be very sure, your anchor holds and grips the solid rock!”
Stand strong on your solid-as-a-rock faith!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.