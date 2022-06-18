Beverly Connor shared with me there is something in life that never changes. I asked her what, and she replied, “Change!”
It is so very important we make routine assessments of our life in order to determine if we need to make a change in some way.
One of the wisest people I know once made a major statement to me concerning the need for a person to make an honest self-assessment of their situation in life.
Sometimes, a person will blame everyone else for an unpleasant situation in their life. They will say “I’m always getting the short end of the stick;” “Life is always going against me;” “That person does not like me so I was looked over.”
This wise person said, “Sometimes, we need to look in the mirror and say ‘It just might be me needing to change.’”
One’s admission, “It just might be me” is nothing to be ashamed of, but it does need to be actively addressed.
Be very clear whatever needs to be changed while necessary is not insurmountable.
“David transgressed against God with Bathsheba,” (2 Samuel 11:1-27.)
In 2 Samuel 12:1-7, David’s Prophet Nathan, needing to point out King David’s error, used a parable. The story was about a poor man having only one ewe lamb and how a wealthy neighbor having many lambs took that one ewe lamb of his neighbor.
This enraged King David. He believed that justice needed to be carried out against the “wealthy neighbor.” The man who took that one ewe lamb must make a “four-fold restitution and be put to death.” At that point, Nathan courageously replied to King David "Thou art the man!"
David was forced to look into the mirror and see his sin. He did not try to make any excuses for his actions. David knew that he was the one who needed to change. He knew he had faced the same penalty himself that he, as king, was willing to administer upon someone else.
King David went into prayer, fasting and repentance. He confessed his wrong before God (Psalm 51). Nathan, acting upon God’s direction, informed David that God would not cause him to be removed from God’s loving-kindnesses, because he had confessed and repented.
Beloved sometimes it is, “Me O Lord standing in the need of prayer. Not my mama, not my daddy, but me O Lord standing in the need of prayer.” Sometimes we need to make changes in our life.
You can handle change in your life when you accept the fact that change is an inevitable part of life.
When presented with the opportunity to embrace and enact changes in your life, please choose to make the necessary changes for your good.
When you’re willing to admit that you need to make a change in your life, God will give you incredible power to make the change.
The fastest route toward improving on who you are is embracing something in life that never changes and make a change for your good!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice. Be blessed real, real good. Attend worship (in whatever way possible for you). Families matter. Be safe. And happy Juneteenth!
