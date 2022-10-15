The gospel according to Billy Joel references a condition that we all will be presented with.
“You have to learn to pace yourself, pressure. You're just like everybody else, pressure. You've only had to run so far, so good. But you will come to a place where the only thing you feel are loaded guns in your face. And you'll have to deal with pressure.”
Beloved, life is full of pressure. Trying to make the right decision; trying to juggle all of your responsibilities; meeting new people; having to address family emergencies; trying to always put your best foot forward.
Oh, there are too many potential pressure-filled situations to “laundry list” here. In fact, I am feeling pressured to do so!
Pressure has been described as, “Events and your expectations about events.”
There are so many great ways to manage life’s pressures.
One suggested way is to “Identify the people and situations that stress you out and stay away from them, or minimize your exposure to them.”
Wow!
Life is filled with pressure. In fact, Jesus assures us, “In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” (St. John 16:33.)
The Psalmist concerning the power of God to walk with us amidst the potential pressures of life shares, “When the cares of my heart are many, your consolations cheer my soul.” (Psalm 94:19.)
In life, it is always important to “center-down” (relax and focus) and not become confused nor discombobulated while addressing any situation in life.
As a spiritual director, permit me to recommend a wonderful “tool” to utilize when life becomes complicated: have a talk with God!
The Apostle Paul encourages us, “Don’t fret or worry. Instead of worrying, pray. Let petitions and praises shape your worries into prayers, letting God know your concerns. Before you know it, a sense of God’s wholeness, everything coming together for good, will come and settle you down. It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life.” (Philippians 4:6-7.)
Sometimes, a person might have to consult with their religious leader, counselor, psychiatrist, whomever helps them figure things out. But permit me to present one’s first option as always being prayer.
The gospel according to another recording giant, Stevie Wonder shares, “When you feel your life's too hard just go have a talk with God. Well, he's the only free psychiatrist that's known throughout the world. For solving the problems of all men, women, little boys and girls. When you feel your life's too hard just go have a talk with God. When your load's too much to bear just go talk to God, he cares (I know he does).”
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7.)
Oh, Evangelist Cathy, I just feel like “getting a quick shout in!”
Feeling pressured? Take it to God in prayer.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
