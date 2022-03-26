Yes, one must be cautious when interacting with others. Still, one is still not relieved of extending to another the “milk of human kindness.” Nor is one relieved of extending grace to someone.
It’s been stated, “Never count anyone out. It's never too late for someone to change for the better.” Another has stated, “They said I was a lost cause. God said, ‘Watch this!’”
It’s important we view each other as being valuable children of God. Ask yourself if anyone in your life ever judged you unfairly or “out for the count” but instead you overcame your challenge(s)?
It’s stated, “You can’t judge a book by its cover.” Take care to never form an opinion on someone or something based purely on what is seen on the surface, because often after taking a deeper look, a person or thing may be very different than what was expected.
Take the Apostle Paul, a great champion for the cause of Christ. Here was a man who at one point in his life was a fierce opponent of Christians only to eventually become a leader for the Gospel. Paul: a persecutor who became a preacher!
Paul stated, "Brethren, my heart's desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved.” (Romans 10:1.)
Paul proclaimed, "For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God for salvation." (Romans 1:16.)
We are encouraged to “Let brotherly love continue. Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. Remember them that are in bonds, as bound with them; and them which suffer adversity, as being yourselves also in the body.” (Hebrews 13:1-3.)
The Gospel has the power to forgive our past sins, impart new life to us in the present and, in the future, admit us into heaven. No other power on earth can do that!
The power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is so strong it can change us for the better for the glory of God.
It is our responsibility to, yes, see the cover of someone but also strive to “read the book” of a person also! Don’t merely judge someone by who they appear to be; there just might be more to them.
“For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me. Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink? When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee? Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee? And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (St. Matthew 25:35-40.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe!
