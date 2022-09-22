I am a little early with these thoughts, but October is set aside on the calendar to acknowledge and celebrate one’s pastor. Your pastor cares for you, so “show some love” to your pastor and their family!
“Hallmark Corporate” shares, “Clergy Appreciation Day is the second Sunday in October, and all of October is celebrated as Clergy Appreciation Month. This celebration was established in 1992 with a mission of uplifting and encouraging pastors, missionaries and religious workers.”
“Learn.org” lists some of the duties and responsibilities of a pastor. “Providing spiritual leadership to members of a church. Preparing weekly sermons, preaching and conducting worship services. Interpreting biblical scripture for the congregation. Provide care and counseling to church members and assisting them in crisis situations.
"Officiating at special services, such as confirmations, baptisms, weddings and funerals. Collaborating with choir leaders to integrate music into church services.
"Job hours are a bit irregular. Additional job responsibilities may include: Assisting in church financial matters. Overseeing management of all areas of the congregation's ministry. Supporting, overseeing and evaluating congregation staff. Holding regular staff meetings to coordinate ministries. Ensuring church facilities are functioning."
And of course “other duties as needed.”
Pastoring is truly a “calling from God!”
The Apostle Paul shares that God in equipping the church handed out responsibilities and gifts. God “gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ.” (Ephesians 4:11-12)
“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach, except they be sent? as it is written, How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things!” (Romans 10:13-15)
God loves the church and promises, “I will give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding.” (Jeremiah 3:15)
Pastors are “servant leaders.”
Founder of the modern servant leadership movement Robert K. Greenleaf shares, “A servant-leader focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong. While traditional leadership generally involves the accumulation and exercise of power by one at the 'top of the pyramid,' servant leadership is different. The servant-leader shares power, puts the needs of others first and helps people develop and perform as highly as possible."
“And now, friends, we ask you to honor those leaders who work so hard for you, who have been given the responsibility of urging and guiding you along in your obedience. Overwhelm them with appreciation and love!” (1 Thessalonians 5:12-13)
Oh, Evangelist Cathy, I feel like “getting a quick shout in.”
But, beloved, you will truly be blessed whenever you celebrate your pastor!
I might be a bit “prejudiced” having now served as a senior pastor for 32 years but …
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe!
