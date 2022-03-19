James C. "Jim" Collins, American researcher, author and consultant, has a teaching: “First Who, Then What — get the right people on the bus — a concept developed in the book 'Good to Great.' Those who build great organizations make sure they have the right people on the bus and the right people in the key seats before they figure out where to drive the bus. They always think first about who and then about what. Great vision without great people is irrelevant.”
Permit me to use the term “team” instead of bus.
Jim Crew shared with me, “A leader does not have to know everything, but the leader needs to be able to get the right people on the team who will make the team work.”
I am in total agreement with this!
Now, of course in the case of Jesus Christ, Jesus does know everything! “There's not a friend like the lowly Jesus. No, not one! No, not one! None else could heal all our souls' diseases. No, not one! No, not one! Jesus knows all about our struggles. He will guide till the day is done There's not a friend like the lowly Jesus. No, not one! No, not one!”
Senior Vice President of First Farmers Bank Jennifer Newsom shared a book with me by Angela Duckworth: “Grit The Power of Passion and Perseverance.” Duckworth shares, “Grit is passion and perseverance for long-term goals. Grit isn’t talent. Grit isn’t luck. Grit isn’t how intensely, for the moment, you want something.”
Jesus knows our strengths and weaknesses and is very clear concerning our membership invitation to be on “Team Jesus.” Jesus assures us, “You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit — fruit that will last — and so that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you.” (John 15:16.)
We are chosen to be members of “Team Jesus.” We are disciples invited to work for the cause of Christ. The cause of Christ, meaning the purpose, plan and mission of serving Christ. Being a member of Team Jesus, one is charged to bear good fruit and one is called to be productive. As disciples, one is commanded to permit Jesus to work through them to continue his work of saving the lost and training new disciples.
“Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.” (St. Matthew 28:19-20.)
Jesus invites us to demonstrate true grit for the cause of Christ.
Are you desirous of becoming part of Team Jesus? You have been chosen, you know.
Permit me to use Sean Connery’s question asked in the movie "The Untouchables:" “And now what are you prepared to do?”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
