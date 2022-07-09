We live in some strange times.
The gospel according to John Lennon shares concerning what is going on today, “Nobody told me there'd be days like these. Strange days indeed. Most peculiar, Mama.”
However Jesus informs us, “In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” (St. John 16:33.)
We are living in times where we need hope. What is life without hope? It's a life devoid of expecting that something good is going to happen for you. It’s a life where there is no belief in the reality that a better day is coming.
A life without hope is a life of always grieving and not feeling adequate enough to compete. A life without hope is when one is not excited about facing tomorrow because one’s belief is that “tomorrow will be just like today.” Living a life without hope is not believing that you are worthy of God’s favor. It's living a life feeling unforgiven.
Hopelessness knows no certain time of the day, it is not a welcomed guest, nor wants to leave us.
Yes, there are things that have occurred in our life attempting to silence the voice of our joy and put blinders on the eyes of our hope. Still, God, who is rich in mercy, loves us so much that even when the effects of sin would try to destroy us, Jesus has already redeemed us. God’s grace is so awesome that in the midst of hopeless situations we can still believe that a breakthrough is on the way.
We can embrace the truth that in Christ, our situations can become better.
Whenever you might come across Sensi Eddie Bethea and ask him how he is doing, he will reply, “I have never had a bad day in my life and it just keeps on getting better all the time!”
American Franciscan priest and writer on spirituality Richard Rohr, Order of Friars Minor, on hope shares, “The theological virtue of hope is the patient and trustful willingness to live without closure, without resolution, and still be content and even happy because our Satisfaction is now at another level, and our Source is beyond ourselves.
“My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus' blood and righteousness. I dare not trust the sweetest frame but wholly lean on Jesus' name. On Christ the solid rock I stand. All other ground is sinking sand. All other ground is sinking sand.”
In Jesus Christ, we are compelled to never give up, throw in the towel or cave in under the weight of what appears to be lacking. In Christ, we are invited to continually embrace what can become, instead of focusing on what is not there. It’s stated about any situation, "It's not over until God says it's over!"
As the Rev. Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr., proclaimed “Keep the faith, baby.”
Don’t lose hope no matter what your situation might appear to be and always remember, "Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen." (Hebrews 11:1.)
I’m just saying!
Peace With Justice, Be Blessed Real Good, Attend Worship and Families Matter.
