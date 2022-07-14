One of the quintessential paradigms of leadership is that leadership “starts from the front.”
Therefore, to be an effective leader, one must be willing to be out front “come what may.”
It’s stated that “Leadership is the ability of an individual or a group of individuals to influence and guide followers or other members of an organization.”
American Author John C. Maxwell shares “Being a great leader is all about having a genuine willingness and a true commitment to lead others to achieve a common vision and goals through positive influence. No leader can ever achieve anything great or long-lasting all alone. Teamwork goes hand in hand with leadership. Leadership is about people — and for people.”
“And Jesus, walking by the sea of Galilee, saw two brethren, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea: for they were fishers. And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. And they straightway left their nets, and followed him. And going on from thence, he saw other two brethren, James the son of Zebedee, and John his brother, in a ship with Zebedee their father, mending their nets; and he called them. And they immediately left the ship and their father, and followed him.” (St. Matthew 4:18-21.)
Paul encourages us to follow leadership: “Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 11:1.)
Jesus knew exactly what God had called him to do. He was a straightforward leader who established clear-cut goals. Jesus had a clear focus and purpose about his life. He declared to the Pharisees, “My record is true: for I know whence I came, and whither I go; but ye cannot tell whence I come, and whither I go.” (St. John 8:14.)
A leader must be willing to be connected to those following them. “Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me. I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.” (St. John 15: 4-5.)
Joshua in assuming the leadership for the Israelites makes a declarative leadership statement: “but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15.)
Be very clear that true leadership is not something to “play with” or take for granted. An effective leader must be willing to “pay the cost” to lead.
A true leader is one we can turn our eyes upon believing that this leader will do their utmost best to lead us no matter what is going on.
It’s stated, “Leaders help themselves and others to do the right things. They set direction, build an inspiring vision, and create something new. Leadership is about mapping out where you need to go to "win" as a team or an organization; and it is dynamic, exciting, and inspiring.”
Invest in others and strive to be a very wealthy investor.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
