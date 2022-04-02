You are watching a dark blue star-lit sky with the camera panning down to an individual desiring to become someone others would want to follow. A voice (in a Rod Serling dialect) speaks: “Portrait of a person who has a great ambition to be a strong leader. Oh, by the way, this person has just signed up for the Twilight Zone Leadership Training Class!”
Desiring to be a great leader demands one not being “a perpetrator" — someone talking one way but really living that way. One saying, “Don’t do as I do, do as I say.”
The apostle Paul in writing to his protégé, Timothy, encourages him to teach and train the believers in the right doctrine and to protect their faith from the influence of false teachers.
Timothy had a great challenge. He had to practice the principles he talked about in his own life so that others would listen and follow him.
Paul urges Timothy to be an example himself. We are commanded to be examples who leave an indelible impression on the lives of those around us. By being great examples we give people role models to follow. Paul in communicating with the Church at Philippi requests: “Brethren, be followers together of me, and mark them which walk so as ye have us for an ensample.” (Philippians 3:17.)
The single greatest tool of leadership is in the power of striving to live an exemplary life. Paul counseled Timothy, “Be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.” (1 Timothy 4:12.)
You cannot stop people from thinking something about you, but you can strive to behave in such a manner as to leave a strong and lasting positive impression. It has been stated, “The proof of what you say is in how you live.”
Our actions must strive to speak louder than what we preach. People sometimes might forget what they hear from us by what they see from us.
We must strive to be examples to others in our faith, purity and love. We must preach and teach our believers while we read scripture in public meetings. We have to utilize our gifts for the betterment of others. We have to be diligent and take care of our spiritual life.
“Oh, let’s go to church.”
Be an example for others to see. Be an example through your spiritual formation. Be an example in your conversation. Be an example in giving charity. Be an example in your spirit. Be an example through your faith. Be an example in your purity. Just be a great example!
As the camera pans upward into a dark blue, star-lit sky, there is a final commentary (again in Mr. Serling’s voice). “A great builder of leaders by the name of John C. Maxwell shares: When people respect you as a person, they admire you. When they respect you as a friend, they love you. When they respect you as a leader, they follow you.”
Strive to be a great example that others desire to follow.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
