Evangelist Catherine L. Carson was born June 9, 1957 and died Dec. 29, 2021. God rest her soul!
We loved to watch the “Twilight Zone” and the SYFY Channel’s “Twilight Zone” New Year’s marathon!”
Permit me to extend to you a very early 2023 Christmas gift that will never run out and will always be timely!
You are watching a dark blue star-lit sky with the camera panning down to a person looking into a mirror. A voice (with a Rod Serling cadence) speaks: “There is always a need to display the ability to forgive someone. The time is now and the place is within you. Oh, by the way, today the Twilight Zone is making a home visit to your address.”
“And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you.” (Ephesians 4:20.)
Here is a news flash, the time will come (if it has not already come) when you will experience a bad day! The time will come when you will really need some understanding. The time will come in life when no matter how hard you try, you will need some forgiveness.
There is no way we can (or should), believe ourselves worthy of something that we cannot show another. Maybe a better way to put it; Why should we believe ourselves worthy of something that we would deny another?
Now, the need to play the forgiveness card must never excuse any one of us from the responsibility to strive to treat others right, to strive to live holy and to believe that everything we do is ok (because it is not).
Paul asks, “Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound?” His reply is unequivocal, “By no means. How shall we, who are dead to sin, live in it any longer?” (Romans 6:1-2.)
And yet the words of Paul also point out, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23.)
We are all from time to time in need of forgiveness!
Now, in the forgiving business, it is essential that you are also able to always show yourself some love. It is imperative that you can always be able to find it within yourself to forgive yourself!
Evangelist Cathy might have stated, “Jesus shares the two great commandments with us (St. Matthew 22:36-40). What about a third great commandment? ‘Forgive yourself!’ Can I truly forgive you if I cannot forgive myself?”
One thing I am very sure of, while the time will come when you will need to extend forgiveness to others, the time will also come when you must be able to embrace yourself and extend some forgiveness to the person looking in the mirror.
The door swings both ways, you know!
As the camera pans upward into a dark blue star-lit sky there is a final commentary for today’s entry, (again in Mr. Serling’s voice.) “Forgiving yourself is not just useful in the Twilight Zone, but also for living in the here and now!”
I’m just saying!
Happy New Year!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
