Thomas Miklik shares how one should face the new day. “The hardest part of the day is getting your shoes on. Once you get your shoes on, then you can get out of the door!”
Facing the new day demands constant self-reflection and preparation.
It’s important to know what your purpose in life is.
The Lenten season is an excellent opportunity to conduct “soul-searching concerning who we are in relation to God, others and ourselves. The Lenten season is a prime time to 'check in' to see what condition our condition in life is in.” Lent invites us to ask, “Is my spiritual walk where it should be?”
During Lent, engage in reflection, repentance, renewal and restoration in your life. The word "Lent" (lencten) means “spring.” Lent is a time to conduct “spiritual spring cleaning” in your life.
Lent began with Ash Wednesday on March 2. Lent will conclude with Holy Week (April 10, Palm Sunday to Holy Saturday, the day before Easter, April 16).
Can you even begin to imagine the day when Jesus woke up, put on his shoes and began traveling to Jerusalem to eventually be crucified? “And it came to pass, when the time was come that he should be received up, he steadfastly set his face to go to Jerusalem.” (St. Luke 9:51.)
Jesus was very clear about his purpose in life: “Pilate therefore said unto him, Art thou a king then? Jesus answered, Thou sayest that I am a king. To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth. Every one that is of the truth heareth my voice.” (St. John 18:37.)
Jesus never had a reason to repent: “Was it for crimes that I had done He groaned upon the tree? Amazing pity! Grace unknown! And love beyond degree!” (third stanza of “At The Cross.”)
“Then cometh Jesus with them unto a place called Gethsemane, and saith unto the disciples, Sit ye here, while I go and pray yonder. And he took with him Peter and the two sons of Zebedee, and began to be sorrowful and very heavy. Then saith he unto them, My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death: tarry ye here, and watch with me. And he went a little farther, and fell on his face, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt.” (St. Matthew 26:36-39.)
Jesus was questioned as to if he knew who he was: “And the devil said unto him, If thou be the Son of God...” (St. John 4:3a.)
It’s so important that we are able to articulate our understanding concerning who we are. As long as we are very clear as to “whose we are” — a child of God — everything else will come into focus for us in God’s time.
Jennifer Newsom shares: “You wake up in the morning and you do what you do!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.