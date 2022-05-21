The English word “treasure” comes from the Old French “tresor,” both meaning "something of great worth."
Our treasures involve our values and passions. Our treasures are indicated by where we place what we believe to be important in life. It has been stated that “location is everything!” It’s very important that a person knows where they are, regarding what they place great value in.
Lebanese-American writer, poet and visual artist Kahlil Gibran shares, "Beauty is not in the face; Beauty is a light in the heart."
Simran Khurana, editor-in-chief for ReachIvy, shares, “If you think with your head, a heart is just an organ that pumps blood. But if you think with your heart, you know that a heart is the core of human existence. A heart feels, emotes, and expresses. With a heart, you can perceive, understand, and judge. Often, a heart is accorded more importance than the brain.”
One cannot see what is in a person’s heart, but one can see what a person values and holds to be true. It’s stated, “actions speak louder than words.” We are able to see what comes from a person. “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:21.)
“People will inevitably reveal what they value most by their actions.” A person’s time, attention, actions and energy will be focused on whatever they value above all else.
It is about the richness of the individual's life, including what that person accomplished and the impact he or she had on people and places. Ultimately, the story of a person's life reflects an individual's legacy. One’s legacy often reflects where one’s heart was truly located.
Generosity is fairly simple. Strive to put others first. Do things to help those in some type of need. Treasures may be tangible or intangible. They can be held in the hand or stored in the mind. What a person considers to be valuable is what they place their affections and attention in. It could be money, possessions, reputation, honor, praise, relationships, whatever.
One’s treasure is that which a person values over and above other things. What is your treasure? What do you believe to be most valuable in your life?
Jesus cautions us to be concerned with valuing that which holds eternal value. “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:19-21.)
“Time is filled with swift transition. None, none on earth unmoved can stand. Build your hopes on things eternal. And then hold, hold onto God's unchanging hand. Everybody oughta hold (on to his hand). Hold on to God (God's unchanging hand). Everybody oughta hold (on to his hand). Hold on to God, his unchanging hand (God's unchanging hand). Build your hopes on things eternal. And just hold, hold on to God's unchanging hand.”
What do you treasure?
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice; be blessed real, real good; attend worship (in whatever way possible for you); families matter; and be safe!
