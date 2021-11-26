The holiday season can be hard for some to handle. Holidays can be an emotionally exhausting and difficult time for many different reasons.
It’s stated “Discouragement is a terrible disease and a very powerful weapon in the hand of the enemy of our soul.”
This is why we must look at our life and be able to share the many testimonies God has blessed us to experience.
Giving God thanks through your testimony should not be a once in awhile event but instead done on a regular basis. Giving thanks to God is not to be an occasional act but a way of life.
My friend, Ken Agee, shares, “As long as you are alive you have a testimony. You are a testimony in the making. Since God is not done with you, how can you be done with yourself? Keep on living your testimonies and sharing them because your testimony cannot be disputed.”
The recording group Elevation Testimony in “My Testimony” shares, “I believe in signs and wonders. I have resurrection power. Still the miracle that I just can't get over. My name is registered in heaven. My praise belongs to you forever. This is my testimony from death to life. Cause grace rewrote my story, I'll testify. By Jesus Christ the Righteous. I'm justified This is my testimony. This is my testimony.”
Your testimony is such a powerful tool. “Always be prepared to make a defense to anyone who calls you to account for the hope that is in you.” (1 Peter 3:15)
My friend, “Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18)
We are encouraged to no matter what find it within ourselves to, “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.” (Psalm 100)
Beloved, there’s something very special about people gathering together to express gratitude through sharing testimonies about God’s working in their life.
“When waves of affliction sweep over the soul. And sunlight is hidden from view,
If ever you’re tempted to fret or complain,
Just think of His goodness to you.
Just think of His goodness to you; Yes, think of His goodness to you; Though storms o’er you sweep,
He is able to keep; O think of His goodness to you.”
Consider the testimony of a person that was not having a good day at all. “Then Job arose, and rent his mantle, and shaved his head, and fell down upon the ground, and worshipped, and said, naked came I out of my mother's womb, and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord."
Your testimony has so much positive power especially for you.
I’m just saying!
Peace With justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.