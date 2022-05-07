American singer-songwriter Carole King’s song “You got a friend” speaks to anyone who needs encouragement in life.
“When you're down and troubled. And you need some lovin' care. And nothin', nothin' is goin' right. Close your eyes and think of me. And soon I will be there. To brighten up even your darkest night.”
Life can sometimes be a rough journey. Things happen and, yes, “life happens.”
When your world turns dark and your journey becomes rugged, where do you turn for help? What is your source for the confidence you need to face the headwinds of life?
Jesus on Good Friday, a time in his life when he was truly going through a “rough patch,” still made sure that his mother was provided for. Jesus, looking at his mother, tells John, “the disciple whom he loved,” standing nearby, “Here is your mother.” From that time on, this disciple took her into his home." (St. John 19:27.)
The Psalmist offers us a foundation we can stand upon in life when things are rough.
“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.” (Psalm 121:1-2.)
God is our helper and maker. God is our guardian and keeper. We can depend on God!
Under God’s watch we have the one who will not sleep nor slumber.
God will offer and provide us relief from rough times in life. King shares concerning a major qualification for a friend, “You just call out my name. And you know, wherever I am. I'll come runnin', runnin', yeah, yeah. To see you again. Winter, spring, summer or fall. All you have to do is call. And I'll be there, yes, I will. You've got a friend.”
Now, beloved, you might be asking, “Brother Mike, on the day before Mother’s Day, where are you going with your column?” Today’s column is for mothers or anyone else experiencing some rough times right now.
Isaiah declares God’s ability to provide for you, “He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:29-31.)
The praise of your victory might demand the sacrifice of waiting for your blessing to come!
The gospel according to Larnelle Harris shares, “When praise demands a sacrifice, I'll worship even then. Surrendering the dearest things in life. And if devotion costs me all. He'll find me faithful to His call. When praise demands a sacrifice. When praise demands a sacrifice, I'll worship even then. Surrendering the dearest things in life. And if devotion costs me all. He'll find me faithful to His call. When praise demands a sacrifice.”
Keep looking up and walking with the king of kings and the lords of lords!
I’m just saying!
Happy Mother’s Day!
Peace with justice; be blessed real, real good; attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter; and be safe!
