Spiritual teacher and self-help author of “The Power of Now and A New Earth,” Eckhart Tolle shares, “Life is now. There was never a time when your life was not now, nor will there ever be. Stress is caused by being ‘here’ but wanting to be ‘there,’ or being in the present but wanting to be in the future.”
Be grateful for your now-time in life. When you are constantly focused on things you don't have, you will miss the blessing of taking time to be grateful for the journey it took for you to arrive at your now in life. Always take time to look at and appreciate what you have right now at this moment!
Today is the only day we have to work with. “Tomorrow is not promised to anyone.” Today proclaim, “I will let nothing nor no one stand in the way of my victory!”
As you stand looking in your mirror today, proclaim, “Today I will do a better job in serving my church, being available for my family, excelling in my job and loving God. God expects nothing less than my best today!”
We are challenged to “choose this day” to serve and love God (Joshua 24:15).
Every day, there are two choices placed in front of us. We can choose to be in a good mood or a bad mood. When something adverse happens to us, we can choose to remain a victim or we can choose to learn from it, heal from it, get over it and be victorious!
Today, each one of us will be asked by life to, in the now, make some kind of choice. “Today I choose to trust in the Lord. Today I choose to be a better Christian. Today I chose to be better in what God has called me to do. Today I am going to study more. Today I’m going to love more. Today I will strive to let go and let God!”
Remember while yesterday might not have been a great day for you, today you can choose to do better. Embrace the fact that through your faith in God you can overcome any adversary of your today.
Procrastination invites us to believe that whatever needs to be accomplished can be achieved tomorrow. Living in the now reminds us that we have the present, so we should begin working now.
Embrace your precious gift of the now! The now is what we have to carry on in our work in life.
The second stanza of the hymn “My Faith Looks Up To Thee” provides us some strength as we live in the now. “May thy rich grace impart strength to my fainting heart, my zeal inspire; As thou hast died for me, O may my love to thee pure, warm, and changeless be, a living fire!”
The “needs of today” encourage us to embrace and utilize the gift of now.
The Psalmist declares “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24.)
So what will you do with your now?
Rejoice!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
