You have the capability to become something more than you ever expected!
No matter how good your life is, it can always be better. No matter what you know, there is always something more to learn. No matter how far you've come, there is always room for growth. In fact, the room for growth is one of the largest rooms around!
You have what it takes to make tomorrow even brighter than today.
Avoid looking at others and always comparing yourself to them. Sure, it’s not wrong to occasionally see what is going on outside of yourself. But be clear the person you are really in competition with is yourself.
Focusing on yourself and putting in the “sweat equity” needed for you to be better in life is essential to your advancement in what you do. American author Tony Robbins shares, “The only person you should try to be better than, is the person you were yesterday.” When you do this, you become better every day. Imagine if you strive to surpass yourself from the day before. What the possibilities could be!
God promised Moses that He would work miracles through him. But Moses, unsure about himself, questioned God concerning his perceived limitations to accomplish this. “And Moses answered and said, but, behold, they will not believe me, nor hearken unto my voice: For they will say, The Lord hath not appeared unto thee. And the Lord said unto him, What is that in thine hand?” (Exodus 4:1-2.)
God encouraged and informed Moses as to what He would do through Moses. In order to actively pursue your desires, always believe in the God who believes in you!
Constantly looking over your shoulder and comparing yourself to others might sometimes hold you back. Focusing on what you don't have can possibly lead to a mentality of lack and limitation. Instead, always focus on what you do have and meditate on how to make what you have even better. Refrain from putting yourself down. Instead, always focus on how you can surpass yourself. Always strive to improve on your own performance. The most effective competitors are those who set their own challenges and then surpass them.
It’s all in how you look at yourself and your situation.
Spirituality and relationships writer Sarah Regan shares, “According to Stephen Covey, who popularized the idea in his book ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,’ mindsets are often centered around either scarcity or abundance. To have an abundance mindset is to believe there are enough resources to go around. The scarcity mindset, on the other hand, is defined by feelings of competition and lack. If you're operating from a place of scarcity, you might believe that someone else achieving something means you've somehow lost something.”
The Apostle Paul reminds us, “We are more than conquerors through him that loved us.” (Romans 8:37.)
Pursue your desire; actively believe in yourself.
"But someone may well say, ‘You have faith and I have works.’ Show me your faith without the works, and I will show you my faith by my works.” (James 2:18.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
