Review the files of your life when there were some situations and events meaning you no good but you still prevailed.
You were truly blessed! Be very clear that in your life, there have been people, places and things poised to hurt, harm and damage you. Instead, you were victorious.
Permit me to suggest that you were able to withstand and endure that which was meant to cause you great pain and shame.
It’s stated, “Resilience is the quality of being able to adapt to stressful life changes and bounce back from hardship. Resilience is a response to tragedy, crisis, or other life-altering changes that allows us to move on despite the loss. Showing resilience does not mean that a person is unaffected or uncaring about the life change. Resilience is the human heart’s ability to suffer greatly and grow from it.”
When people refuse to give up on themselves and the world, even after misfortune, they are being resilient.
Resilience is, “The capacity to recover quickly from difficulties The ability of a substance or object to spring back into shape.”
Jenna Ahlschlager, ACE-CHC, points out that there are “Five Pillars of Resilience," which include self-awareness, mindfulness, self-care, positive relationships and purpose.
Ahlschlager states, “Maintaining these skills takes practice; however, being able to use these five pillars of resilience can reframe our thinking so we see ourselves and the world around us in new ways. Taking this holistic approach to resilience will not only help us to manage the stress in our daily lives better but can positively impact our overall well-being in a significant way.”
Be very clear that you enter no situation by yourself. There is always the first mover of the universe, God, standing there with you.
“The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way. Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down: for the Lord upholdeth him with his hand.” (Psalm 37:23-24)
The hymn writer makes it so very clear concerning where our resilience and protection comes from, “No, never alone! No, never alone! God promised never to leave me, Never to leave me alone.”
In the face of whatever and whoever is trying to hurt, harm and do you wrong, boldly stand and shout out the gospel according to Sir Elton John, “You know I'm still standin' better than I ever did. Lookin' like a true survivor, feelin' like a little kid. And I'm still standin' after all this time. Pickin' up the pieces of my life without you on my mind. I'm still standin' (yeah, yeah, yeah) I'm still standing (yeah, yeah, yeah)!”
Look in your mirror and say “I’m resilient!”
Beloved, despite whatever you might be faced with, no matter what the situation might seem like, despite what they are saying about you, it makes no difference what the odds maker has going against you, just turn to your neighbor and tell them, "I’m still standing!”
Evangelist Cathy, yes, I had to get a quick “easy like Sunday morning preach-moment” in if for no one else just for me!
Be resilient!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
