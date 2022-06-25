Never forget your losses in life!
It is right at six months since my wife, Evangelist Catherine L. Carson, was “picked up” by the “God and Son Moving Company” to relocate her to heaven!
Concerning loss and remembrance, my friend Ken Agee shares, “We will always carry it with us. On our road to maturity, it’s not healthy to act as if nothing will ever change concerning a loss in our life because things will change. Therefore, move on but never forget.”
Concerning the loss of King David and Bathsheba’s first child dying as an infant before being given a name, while David had to press on, he did not forget him.
“Then David arose from the earth, and washed, and anointed himself, and changed his apparel, and came into the house of the Lord, and worshiped: then he came to his own house; and when he required, they set bread before him, and he did eat.
Then said his servants unto him, What thing is this that thou hast done? thou didst fast and weep for the child, while it was alive; but when the child was dead, thou didst rise and eat bread.
And he said, While the child was yet alive, I fasted and wept: for I said, Who can tell whether God will be gracious to me, that the child may live?
But now he is dead, wherefore should I fast? Can I bring him back again? I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me.” (2 Samuel 12:20-23.)
Positively embracing your loss, talk about the death of your loved one. Avoidance can lead to isolation and will disrupt your healing process.
Accept your feelings at whatever moment in your life.
Check in with your loved ones and ask if they are taking the necessary healthy steps to maintain their physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.
Reach out and help others dealing with their losses in life.
Remember and celebrate the lives of your loved one. Cathy's and my daughter, Kendra Carson, and son, Mychal Carson, along with other family, made very sure she was recognized and celebrated on her birthday June 9, 2022, with a wonderful balloon send-off celebration!
The Psalmist encouraged us to be in a posture of continuous praise even in the midst of embracing loss shared, “weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” (Psalm 30:5.)
But, beloved, at the end of the day or the beginning of the morning, in a positive manner, always address the losses in your life, as the lord leads you to handle it.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice. Be blessed real, real good. Attend worship (in whatever way possible for you). Families matter. And be safe!
