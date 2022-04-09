Once again we have arrived at the “front door” of Holy Week: the week between Palm Sunday and Easter. This week is observed with special solemnity as a time of devotion regarding the “Passion of Jesus Christ.” Sufferings our Lord endured for our redemption from the agony in the garden until His death on Calvary. Jesus Christ died for our sins and rose again to give us all a future in heaven.
During this week, Jesus will triumphantly enter Jerusalem on Palm Sunday (Passion Sunday). Jesus will cleanse the Temple, casting out the merchants and money changers operating in the temple. Jesus will go to the Mount of Olives, a place associated with Islam, Judaism and Christianity.
Jesus, on Holy Wednesday, “Good Wednesday” or “Spy Wednesday,” would be anointed with spikenard during a meal (St. Matthew 26:6-13). Spikenard will be used to prepare Jesus' body for burial. This is also traditionally thought of as the day Judas conspired with local authorities to betray Jesus.
Jesus would engage in the Passover and Last Supper on Maundy Thursday. This day is believed to be the day when Jesus celebrated his final Passover with His disciples.
The trial, crucifixion, death and burial of Jesus would take place on Good Friday. Early Friday, Judas — so overcome with remorse for his actions — would hang himself. Jesus would endure the shame of false accusations, condemnation, mockery, beatings and abandonment. After multiple unlawful trials, He would be sentenced to death by one of the most horrible and disgraceful methods known at that time: crucifixion.
On Holy Saturday, Jesus is in the borrowed tomb. American Author Max Lucado shares, "Jesus is silent on Saturday. The women have anointed his body and placed it in Joseph’s tomb. The cadaver of Christ is as mute as the stone which guards it. He spoke much on Friday. He will liberate the slaves of death on Sunday. But on Saturday, Jesus is silent.
So is God. He made himself heard on Friday. He tore the curtains of the temple, opened the graves of the dead, rocked the earth, blocked the sun of the sky and sacrificed the Son of Heaven. Earth heard much of God on Friday. Nothing on Saturday. Jesus is silent. God is silent. Saturday is silent."
This day signifies Jesus' descent to the underworld. “Who shall give account to him that is ready to judge the quick and the dead. For this cause was the gospel preached also to them that are dead, that they might be judged according to men in the flesh, but live according to God in the spirit.” (1 Peter 4:5-6.)
The late comedian Rodney Dangerfield referring to Holy Week might have stated, “Jesus Christ, I’ll tell you he might have said, ‘You are talking about your rough week, I’ll tell you Holy Week was rough for me, oh boy, I’ll tell you rough!’”
But praise God, Jesus Christ did it and endured it for us!
Embrace the love of God.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.