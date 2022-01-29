Anyone who knows me knows that I am a major fan of "The Twilight Zone."
Ever have a day when it appeared that these two legendary introductions were the “soundtracks” of your life? The first one being, “You're traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind; A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. That's the signpost up ahead, your next stop, 'The Twilight Zone.'” (Rod Serling)
"There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call 'The Twilight Zone.'” (Rod Serling)
Sometimes you will enter a strange period in your life. You cannot make sense out of the situation you are in. You might even ask yourself, “How did I get into this situation?”
“Offered for your consideration.” There is another “Zone” just as real as "The Twilight Zone" and very brightly lit. “Sign post up ahead:” “The Praise Zone.” The Psalmist invites us to: "Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before His presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord He is God. It is He that hath made us, and not we ourselves; We are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving and into His courts with praise. Be thankful unto Him, and bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting; And His truth endureth to all generations." (Psalm 100:1-5.)
Whenever you are faced with the fact that you are not sure what’s going on in your life, immediately begin to praise God! Praise God for your life. No matter what your situation in life is, be it wonderful or “in need of services,” anytime is a great time to praise the Lord!
“Praise ye the Lord. Praise God in his sanctuary. Praise Him in the firmament of his power. Praise Him for his mighty acts. Praise Him according to his excellent greatness. Praise Him with the sound of the trumpet. Praise Him with the psaltery and harp. Praise Him with the timbrel and dance. Praise Him with stringed instruments and organs. Praise Him upon the loud cymbals. Praise Him upon the high sounding cymbals. Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord.” (Psalm 150:1-6.)
Taking up residence in The Praise Zone is very intentional. For praise to work in your life, it takes a sincere belief that God wants to bless you.
Praising God demands a heartfelt desire to adore God despite what is going on in your life.
God honors your praise. The Bible shares that God “inhabits” our praises. (Psalm 22:3.)
A final thought: "The Twilight Zone" or The Praise Zone the choice is yours.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
