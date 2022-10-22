Ken Agee shared that he was watching the founder of Turning Point Radio and Television Ministries, Dr. David Jeremiah, share the necessity of someone entering into another person’s situation in life in order to help lead them out of their bad situation. This person knew the way out; he had been in the same situation and came through victorious!
We are requested to help others in need, “Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life. And of some have compassion, making a difference: And others save with fear, pulling them out of the fire; hating even the garment spotted by the flesh.” (Jude 21-23.)
This truly demands a great amount of caring, being willing to ask someone to enter their situation in life in order to help them.
A U.K.-based counselor and psychotherapist from Preston, Northern England, shares, “Reach out and ask: Some of your best friends and family are walking through their lives carrying heavy emotional burdens all alone.
You can show how much you care by doing the following:
You have to watch and ask. But don’t be dismissive about it. Take time to gently let them know that you’ve noticed that they seem a bit off. Ask them gently if anything is bothering them. Then let them know that you’re there for them and ask if you can help in any way. Pay attention to their non-verbal clues. Sometimes, you need to be the one asking the questions and prompting them to open up rather than waiting for them to come and open up to you.
Once they’ve opened up to you, the next step is to listen. It seems like such a simple thing, but many people get it wrong. Listening is more than just hearing. Active listening involves clearing your mind and paying attention to what the other person is trying to say. And what they aren’t saying.
Don’t jump in with advice though you’d like to solve the problem that’s troubling your loved one immediately, don’t just throw a barrage of possible solutions at them. Even if they’d appreciate the advice, they may want to get things off their chest first, and they’ll ask for advice or specific help once they’ve seen you’re willing to listen. Stay with them.”
At some point, you can reveal, “You know I experienced the same situation and it was truly rough for me but God is so very good!”
Let me help show you the way out of your situation because I know the way!
The gospel according to gospel legend Ella Fitzgerald shares, “Throw out the lifeline! Throw out the lifeline! Someone is drifting away; Throw out the lifeline! Throw out the lifeline! Someone is sinking today.”
Oh, Evangelist Cathy, permit me to “get a quick shout in!”
Beloved, there might be someone in your life greatly needing your help. Maybe the direction you offer will help them effectively make it through!
We all have had our Good Fridays in life.
Jesus said, “Follow me.”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
