God asked Cain, “Where is Abel thy brother? And he said, I know not: Am I my brother's keeper?” (Genesis 4:9.) My reply is that we are to some degree responsible for looking out for our brothers and sisters.
Harry Nilsson’s lyrics point out something about the number one. “One is the loneliest number that you'll ever do. Because one is the loneliest number that you'll ever do. One is the loneliest number that you'll ever know. One is the loneliest number.”
No one should always be alone or, better put, lonely. God created us to be in community. “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” (Genesis 1:27.)
If you know someone who is alone, the neighborly thing to do is to sometimes check on them. On the other hand, someone who is alone should every now and then reach out to other persons at least just to say, “Hi, I am alive. How are you doing?”
King Solomon proclaimed, “Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour. For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up. Again, if two lie together, then they have heat: but how can one be warm alone? And if one prevail against him, two shall withstand him; and a threefold cord is not quickly broken.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-12.)
The gospel according to the television show “Cheers” points out, “Sometimes, you want to go where everybody knows your name and they're always glad you came. You wanna be where you can see, our troubles are all the same. You wanna be where everybody knows your name.”
A real friend will be there for you “through thick or thin.” A real friend encourages and helps another become better in life. Solomon declares, “Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.” (Proverbs 27:17.)
A true friend understands the need just to walk with their friend during trying times in their life. They are dedicated to encouraging the healing of their friend. A true friend rejoices when their friend has a breakthrough in their life.
The group War asks a very crucial question for these days and times: “Why can't we be friends?
Michael W. Smith declares, “No, a lifetime's not too long to live as friends.”
The songwriter proclaims the joy of embracing Jesus as their friend: “I've seen the lightning flashing and heard the thunder roll; I've felt sin's breakers dashing, trying to conquer my soul; I've heard the voice of Jesus telling me still to fight on;
"He promised never to leave me, Never to leave me alone.
"No, never alone! No, never alone! He promised never to leave me, never to leave me alone; No never alone! No, never alone! He promised never to leave me, never to leave me alone.”
Sometimes, check on your brothers and sisters in life.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.