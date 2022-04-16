The Gospel, according to Kirk Franklin, encourages anyone who might feel as if their last hope is gone facing the reality of Jesus' crucifixion to embrace another reality — Easter Sunday!
“Why do you cry? He has risen. Why are you weeping? He's not dead. Why do you cry? He has risen. Why are you weeping? He's not dead. He paid it all on that lonely highway. And His anointing I can feel. He shed His blood for my transgressions. And by His stripes we are healed.”
Thomas Paine stated, “These are the times that try men's souls.” Paine was trying to rally the patriots to stay the course and continue fighting. It’s been stated that Paine wanted to enable the distraught patriots to stand, to persevere and to fight for an American victory.
Paine was trying to convince the patriots to stay the course and continue fighting. He wanted to encourage the soldiers to stay in the field even though their cause looked lost.
These are days when we all sometimes need encouragement. What better uplift is there than to embrace the reality of Jesus the Christ?
“He lives, Christ Jesus lives today. He walks with me and talks with me along life's narrow way. He lives, salvation to impart. You ask me how I know He lives? He lives within my heart. Rejoice, rejoice, O Christian lift up your voice and sing. Eternal hallelujahs to Jesus Christ, the king. The hope of all who seek Him, the help of all who find. None other is so loving, so good and kind.”
Let’s shout for joy about Easter! Not so much for the goodies, but for the blessing of life and a life more abundant!
“For he is not a God of the dead, but of the living: for all live unto him.” (St. Luke 20:38.)
“And if Christ be not risen, then is our preaching vain, and your faith is also vain. Yea, and we are found false witnesses of God; because we have testified of God that he raised up Christ: whom he raised not up, if so be that the dead rise not. For if the dead rise not, then is not Christ raised: and if Christ be not raised, your faith is vain; ye are yet in your sins. Then they also which are fallen asleep in Christ are perished. If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable. But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the first fruits of them that slept. For since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead.” (1 Corinthians 15:14-19.)
The resurrection boldly announces that Jesus is alive and present with us.
Sometimes the tears will come for a number of reasons. Another songwriter assures us, “But I know that Jesus will fix it after a while!”
My friends, stay the course and do not give up! Know that the risen savior is on the job, as they say, 24/7!
Be encouraged and stay the course, my friend! Happy Easter!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you) families matter and be safe!
