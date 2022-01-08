Let me thank you for all the cards, posts and acts of kindness directed toward my family and me in light of the transition of the Carson matriarch, and my life companion for 47 years, Evangelist Catherine Carson!
My prayers go out to anyone experiencing some type of loss or drama in your life.
Dr. Charles G. Hayes and The Cosmopolitan Church of Prayer’s song shares, “Everyday is a day of thanksgiving. God's been so good to me everyday. He's blessing me. Every day is a day of thanksgiving. Take the time to glorify the Lord today. He keeps blessing me, blessing me!”
“Give thanks unto the Lord, call upon His name, make known His deeds among the people. Sing unto Him, sing psalms unto Him, talk ye of all His wondrous works. Glory ye in His holy name: Let the heart of them rejoice that seek the Lord.” (1 Chronicles 16:8-10.)
Standing in the midst of a very painful situation is not easy to do. I am well acquainted with this truth on a first-name basis — oh, yes I am!
Facing the aftermath of whatever “storm” has come our way demands “grabbing a hold” of a firm and steady stabilizing force.
The Psalmist shares, “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.” (Psalm 121:1-2.)
There are times when any person of faith still needs more faith. Jesus said to someone needing more faith, “If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.” (St. Mark 9:23-24.)
I need to import a “quick” preach in here.
Beloved, I am offering you an opportunity to participate in your own encouragement. The same God that gave us yesterday — a positive, bountiful blessing — is the same God that will bring you through a current, very trying time. Embracing this truth will steady you right now and give you hope for your blessing in the making!
List some of the things that God has (and in the midst of it all is doing) in your life. There is a great importance in counting your blessings. After you take time to affirm that God has not left you and that God is still in the “blessing business,” then you can continue marching forward in life embracing the promises of God!
Thank God that you are able to experience this column today. Believe that God can do much more for you!
Whatever positive thing you need to do as you work through your grief, hold on to this promise of God: “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” (Hebrews 13:5.)
In 1897, the lyrics of Johnson Oatman Jr. and the music of Edwin Excell came together to bless us with the song “Count Your Blessings."
“Count your blessings, name them one by one. Count your many blessings, see what God has done. Count your blessings, name them one by one. And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.”
Say to yourself “God keeps blessing me, blessing me!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
