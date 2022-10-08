You are very special!
Your being very special ultimately is not determined by your job, where you live or any other socio-economic determining factor — you are very special because you are first and foremost a child of God!
Because God has made you very special, please declare every day to God, “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” (Psalm 139:14.)
What you do with your specialness is all up to you! Believe this, "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me." (Philippians 4:13.)
Consider how very special you are to God. “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” (Genesis 1:26-27.)
Up to the sixth day of creation everything God made was “good.” But on the sixth day of creation, the day that humankind was made, God proclaimed the day to be “very good!” (Genesis 1:31.)
While everyday you live might not be a masterpiece, every day you live will always be a major piece from the Master. Remember while God created you in God’s image, you did not enter the world perfect. It is your responsibility to strive daily for perfection.
“You are special and you are worth being cared about, loved, accepted, and embraced just as you are. Never let anyone convince you otherwise.” Despite any shortcomings, faults or failures in your life, you are still very special! (1 Peter 1:16.)
“But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ — by grace ye are saved — and hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus: That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” (Ephesians 2:4-10.)
Never let someone’s negative comment or thought about you define who you are! It’s not what someone says about you that ultimately matters and defines who you are. It’s what you answer to that matters.
Oh Evangelist Cathy, I really feel like “getting a quick shout in right now!”
It’s stated “It is not what you are called by others that matters, it’s what you answer to that makes all the difference in your world!”
Each day when you get up, always first take some quality time to thank God for creating you special and appreciate yourself!
I’m just saying.
Peace with justice, be blessed, attend worship and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.