How thankful are you to God for your life?
Sure, you might not have everything you want, but are you grateful for what you do have?
The Apostle Paul wrote, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18.)
Billy Graham on Thanksgiving shared, “The giving of thanks to God for all his blessings should be one of the most distinctive marks of the believer in Jesus Christ. We must not allow a spirit of ingratitude to harden our heart and chill our relationship with God and with others. Nothing turns us into bitter, selfish, dissatisfied people more quickly than an ungrateful heart. And nothing will do more to restore contentment and the joy of our salvation than a true spirit of thankfulness.”
Give God thanks; Never become complacent with your situation in life but always be thankful!
Sometimes being thankful might be difficult. Still, constantly embrace the ability to believe that you will see the rainbow after a storm in your life.
There is nothing wrong with asking God, “Will someone please let me know just what in heaven is going on in my life right now?”
Job confronted God on his situation in life (Job 31:35-37) concerning the route his life was taking. We have the right to ask God questions concerning our life, and God exercises the right to respond to us.
Tim Mackie, who has a doctoral degree in Hebrew Bible and is chief education officer for BibleProject and adjunct professor at Western Seminary shares, “God asks Job all of these impossible questions to answer ‘Where were you when I Iaid the foundations of the earth?’ (Job 38:4.) ‘Have you ever in your days commanded the morning light?’ (Job 38:12.) ‘Where does light live, or where does darkness reside?’ (Job 38:19.) ‘Can you lead out a constellation in its season?’ (Job 38:32.)
Job demanded a full explanation from God, and what God asks Job for is trust in his wisdom and character. So Job responds with humility and repentance. He apologizes for accusing God of injustice and acknowledges that he’s overstepped his bounds.” (Job 40:3-5.)
Yes, our situation in life can sometimes become a bit trying, but we still must acknowledge our trust in God and, “give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good; for his mercy endureth for ever” (I Chronicles 16:34.)
In all things, being thankful to God will help us be more appreciative of our life, improve our relationships, increase our creativity and enhance our ability to reach our goals and handle rough patches in the road of life.
Evangelist Cathy might have said, “Tell God come rain or come shine I’m going to love you always.”
Charismatic Christian televangelist Oral Roberts encouraged us to believe, “Something good is going to happen to you: Choose the imperishable, see the invisible, do the impossible.”
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28.)
Be thankful!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
